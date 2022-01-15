Sandinismo Forever

Juanlu González



Nicaragua joins the recent popular electoral victories in Bolivia, Venezuela, Chile and Honduras and the anticipated changes in Brazil and Colombia in 2022.

January 10 saw the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega for a fifth term, as a direct consequence of the unequivocal mandate received from the Nicaraguan people in the general elections held on November 7, 2021.

In these elections, the Sandinista National Liberation Front swept the opposition with more than 75% of the votes and with a high voter turnout of around 65% of the electorate.

Attempts to boycott elections where all serious polls predicted months before a wide victory for Sandinismo were absolutely useless. The opposition parties of the Parliament of the Republic presented themselves again before the popular scrutiny without any restrictions and competed in a completely free and equal manner as in the previous electoral processes.

The farce staged from abroad with foreign agents at the service of the US with mercenaries and paid agitators, not with candidates or “pre-candidates” of any registered party, nor with any parliamentary representation, resulted in absolute failure, even though they still have some repercussion in the mass disinformation media.

In spite of the repetition (in the purest style of Goebbels’ propaganda) of the accumulation of lies spewed by western politicians and corporate media, the last elections were fully free and democratic.

And, above all, with more real options than, for example, any American vote where its de facto system prohibits and prevents all parties other than the two identical formations of the regime (Republican and Democrat) to have even minimal institutional power.

In addition to these falsehoods, the world media powers strive to show that Ortega and Sandinismo are internationally isolated and abandoned to their fate. Televisión Española (TVE) went so far as to say that only Cuba would attend the presidential inauguration.

A huge lie. Miguel Díaz Canel, the Cuban president, may be one of the most relevant foreign figures present that day in Managua; but there was also Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela and Juan Orlando Hernández, president of Honduras.

Also in attendance were high-level representatives and delegations from China, Iran, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, Russia, India, Vietnam, Laos, North Korea, Cambodia, Angola, Syria, Turkey, Belarus, Malaysia, Yemen, Argentina, Bolivia, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Libya and Palestine. As if this were not enough, members of civil society organizations from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Switzerland, Ecuador, USA, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Thailand, Dominican Republic and Venezuela also attended.

If this international presence is equivalent to being isolated, I do not know how the US can define losing every year the vote on the blockade of Cuba by 182 votes against and two in favor (in 2021), or losing recently by 148 to 9 to demand that “Israel” withdraw to the borders it occupied before the 1967 war. Now that is isolationism. And if the international delegations seem meager to TVE, compare them, for example, with those attending the investiture of the Spanish president, Pedro Sanchez. Or perhaps not, right?

The legislature that now begins in Nicaragua is not likely to be full of surprises. On the contrary, the path is already more than initiated, since it comes preceded by 10 years of successful economic, social, energy, agri-food, health, education, security, gender equality, poverty reduction policies,… which, surely, will be consolidated and deepened from this moment on.

Not in vain, the general lines of the government’s action are marked by the National Plan for the Fight against Poverty and Human Development, which has brought so many benefits to the country and to the Nicaraguan people, as recognized by a multitude of international organizations not at all suspected of connivance with Sandinismo.

In recent days, media opposed to Latin American revolutionary processes such as El País or Agencia Efe have had to bow down before the macroeconomic achievements of Ortega’s governments. This very complex year a GDP growth of 7.5% to 9.5% is expected, a huge rebound rate after the tremendous coup and terrorist attacks suffered in April 2018 directed from abroad, to which the incidence of Covid19 had to be added. The pull of exports has a lot to do with these brilliant figures, which only resume the path initiated previously, as Ortega rightly indicated in his inaugural speech.

He also had words in his speech for the renewed partnership with China after the severance of relations with Taiwan, which he forcefully called “China’s province”. The incorporation of the Central American republic into the Silk Road project of the 21st century, the signing of bilateral agreements on housing and the agricultural sector, augur future investments of millions of dollars that will surely not be to the liking of the US government or its vassal governments in the region or of Europe itself.

Daniel did not neglect to mention health cooperation with Beijing. Since the resumption of diplomatic relations, China has delivered two batches of hundreds of thousands of Sinopharm vaccines against COVID-19, as part of the million vials promised to complete the vaccination process, which has already been freely and voluntarily embraced by more than three quarters of the Nicaraguan people.

After the recent popular electoral victories in Bolivia, Venezuela, Chile and Honduras and the changes expected in Brazil and Colombia in 2022, a new balance is predicted in the region which, undoubtedly, will be beneficial for the Republic of Nicaragua and will contribute to the stability of the sovereignty processes located outside the subordination to US interests. Whoever it may concern, Sandinismo is here to stay….

