Australia: People Fully Vaccinated against Covid are 13 Times More Exposed to Serious Risk

Statistics from New South Wales (Australia), released on 12 January 2022, indicate that people doubly vaccinated against Covid-19 are 6 times more likely than the non-vaccinated to be hospitalized and 13 times more likely to be placed in an intensive care unit [1].

Australia has based its entire health policy on the messenger RNA-based so-called vaccines. 93.7% of Australians over the age of 16 are currently doubly “vaccinated”.

It was known that mass inoculation with the mRNA vaccine, in lieu of a targeted use of it, did not protect against the transmission of the disease, but it does not protect against severe cases either, quite the contrary.

[1] “NSW Health COVID-19 Critical Intelligence Unit : COVID-19 Monitor, 13 January 2022“, Agency for clinical innovation, January 12, 2021.

