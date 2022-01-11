President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo have been sworn in for the 2022 – 2026 period. pic.twitter.com/eU2RtuZ3xC
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 11, 2022
Daniel Ortega has been sworn in as President of Nicaragua
Our Tiktok montage of his victories through the years 🙌🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/b3vIkg0G3P
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 11, 2022
Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo receive credentials for the office of President and Vice President from Brenda Rocha, President of the CSE electoral authority. Sandinista youth cheer in support. #PuebloPresidente pic.twitter.com/SptyyObWYA
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 11, 2022
The inauguration of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo as President and Vice President of Nicaragua has commenced before a large international presence. 🇳🇮#PuebloPresidente pic.twitter.com/EX6Ekfg3yB
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 11, 2022
LIVE | Central act of the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega. #PuebloPresidente https://t.co/8QgotXvWs2
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Sandinista youth begin to fill Managua’s Plaza de la Revolución for the inauguration of Daniel Ortega. pic.twitter.com/YKdz0n3n41
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Ángel Jiménez of @PartidoLibre: Nicaragua is a Revolution under attack and we’re here in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/bL4alXPZSm
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Venezuela’s President @NicolasMaduro salutes the victorious Nicaraguan people and government on today’s occasion. pic.twitter.com/mSwOP5bBMf
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Delegations from around the continent are making their way to the Plaza de la Revolución to participate in the inauguration of Commander Daniel Ortega. We heard from members of @PartidoLibre from Honduras. pic.twitter.com/JDNVtPEdXi
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Sandinistas were up before dawn to usher in today's big day with a ride through the streets of Chinandega. Nicaragua celebrates the opening of a new stage in the country's history and an opportunity to deepen the Revolution. #PuebloPresidente 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/ckOWv6901g
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
“It’s a victory not only for Nicaragua; it’s a victory that also has enormous significance for forces of the left and for the progressive governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.” @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/jR0b60WzbX
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
"It's a victory that demonstrates the anti-imperialist conviction of the Nicaraguan people and its decision to continue advancing the deep political, social and economic transformation headed by the GRUN, led by our brother, President Commander Daniel Ortega" @DiazCanelB pic.twitter.com/ii6oL92OdP
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Representatives from U.S. organized labor are in Nicaragua to build worker to worker ties and to show solidarity with the Nicaraguan people. @LaborOrganizer pic.twitter.com/k4Ptv13Asu
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 11, 2022
From Switzerland, Natalie Benelli of the Swiss solidarity with ALBA countries says she’s come to Nicaragua to show solidarity for the people and democratically elected government. pic.twitter.com/EvJLqYe8y5
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Meet Tico Paz, a Costa Rican who gained a profound admiration for President Daniel Ortega and the Sandinistas after visiting Nicaragua. We visited his revolutionary-themed bar in Managua. @dannyshawcuny
Full video: https://t.co/UHNOFKecUn pic.twitter.com/7UR9AUgKkE
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Hundreds of international guests are arriving in Nicaragua to celebrate #PuebloPresidente and the inauguration of Commander Daniel Ortega, including long-time friend of the Sandinista Revolution @danielmkovalik and a large U.S. delegation 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/jnOe0HDC7f
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022
Panamanian organizations: Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Universidad de Panamá, SUNTRACS, Coordinador de solidaridad con Nicaragua, Frenadeso, ASOPROF, Movimiento Patria, Central Nacional de Trabajadores (CNTP)
Full statements in Managua: https://t.co/UyxTxeqbPd
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 9, 2022
Representatives of social movements and friends of Nicaragua pay a visit to the Hugo Chávez monument in Managua. Hundreds of international guests are expected to attend the inauguration of Daniel Ortega. #PuebloPresidente pic.twitter.com/M6dnVuZoXh
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 9, 2022
