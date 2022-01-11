Daniel Ortega Has Been Sworn in as President of Nicaragua

Sandinistas were up before dawn to usher in today's big day with a ride through the streets of Chinandega. Nicaragua celebrates the opening of a new stage in the country's history and an opportunity to deepen the Revolution. #PuebloPresidente 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/ckOWv6901g

— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2022