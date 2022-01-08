US, UK and UNSMIL’s Dirty Game in Libya

Well-informed Libyan sources said that the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations to Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams, is working to use the roadmap committee formed by Parliament Speaker-designate Fawzi Al-Nuwari to cancel the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Sources revealed that Williams met with the President of the State Council, Khaled Al-Mashri, just hours before holding a Zoom meeting with representatives of Britain, Italy, Germany, the United States and France. This meeting was also preceded by a meeting with members of the Parliament’s Road Map Committee.

Al-Mashri reiterated his absolute rejection of holding the elections, saying that the solution is in a referendum on the draft constitution, which the entire eastern region rejects, and that the cultural components of the Berbers, Tebu and Tuareg refrained from participating in its preparation.

Observers expect that the constitution will fall in the referendum if it is conducted on the basis of regions, which means returning it to the Constitution Drafting Assembly, which will be required to amend rejected items from the Cyrenaica region (East), and this process may take years.

According to the same sources, some Arab countries and a number of permanent members of the Security Council prefer to focus on setting a new date for the presidential and parliamentary elections, and above all, addressing the legal problems of forging documents and scientific certificates that prevented Imad al-Sayeh, the head of the High Elections Commission, from announcing the final list of candidates.

Observers of the situation in Libya believe that the movements of the UN adviser and her failure to specify a clear vision and to send different messages after each meeting she conducts will lead her to clash with the position of Libyan civil society, which began to raise its voice after a demonstration in the city of Tobruk in which activists demanded the holding of elections and the non-formation of a new interim authority and the non-convening of any political deal that guarantees the survival of the current political bodies.

The sources expected that Williams’ moves would also be met with the rejection by some candidates for the parliamentary and presidential elections who began to gather politically to support the options for holding the elections without delay and removing obstacles to not holding them, pointing out that some members of the House of Representatives in Tobruk will not support the decisions of the Road Map Committee, which is moving to announce the failure of holding elections, restructuring the executive authority, and setting a date for a referendum on the draft constitution.

Williams’ moves coincide with the revival of negotiations between Parliament and the State Council, amid expectations that this rapprochement will facilitate the end of the legitimacy of the government of Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, which insists on remaining in power.

Council member Moussa Faraj said that there is communication between the State and Parliament aimed at consensus on mechanisms to achieve the constitutional due and to complete the rest of the national dues based on it.

Faraj added, in local media statements, that the parliament realized that there is no alternative to national partnership in addressing the blockage facing the political process, after the failure to hold the elections with the laws issued by the Parliament alone.

Faraj pointed out that the Libyan political scene is witnessing an active movement that should be consciously interacted with without pessimism.

Observers say that there is a conviction among Libyan and international circles that it is impossible to hold elections and that what is preoccupying these circles now is no longer the elections, which are in the process of being postponed, but rather the formation of a new executive authority or the survival of the Dabaiba government.

These observers say that the political conflict and the risk of war erupting again remain real scenarios in light of the continuing international competition over Libya and the failure to reach understandings between the major powers, especially Russia and the United States.

These divisions have recently intensified with the emergence of a British tendency opposing the American one. For years, the British and American position remained united on Libya. While there are indications of discomfort between the Dabaiba government and the US administration, as no meeting took place between the prime minister and any US official except for the ambassador, who sends messages promoting news circulating about the cold relations between the two parties, Britain insists on supporting Dabaiba and refusing to form any “parallel authority”.

The US ambassador had confirmed during a meeting with Dabaiba that those wishing to run for elections should resign and not run their election campaign from their positions. Which was considered indirect US support for the formation of a new executive authority.

Observers say that the appointment of Stephanie Williams as Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on mediation in Libya, an American diplomat who held the position of Chargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy in Tripoli for years before she assumed the position of Deputy UN envoy, reflects an American tendency to prevent elections whose results may lead to new chaos.

Democratic Representative of the US Congress Ted Deutch said that the vast majority of the Libyan people want elections “free of violence and intimidation, and within a clear legal framework.”

In a series of tweets, Deutsch stressed the importance of “ensuring that the elections are free and fair,” calling on all parties to “support the continuation of non-violence and continuous dialogue.”

He added that the High Elections Commission postponed the presidential elections due to “a broad agreement that holding the elections under the current legal framework will lead to unrest.”

Al Arab