General Soleimaní’s Assassination: Between Failed Imperialist Obsession and Deterrence

Yoselina Guevara

Two years ago, on January 3, 2020, in Baghdad, the Americans perpetrated the assassination of the legendary general of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qassem Soleimani, also losing his life Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, former deputy chief of the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi.

The reasons that led Washington to commit this crime with total brazenness are many and unjustified. In this respect, not only the deterrent behavior of the Pentagon, but also the characteristics of the former president Donald Trump, obsessive, mediatic and impulsive, become important. The arguments given by the Americans were totally deplorable, with the repetition of an infinite script that we have seen in other cases. By that time the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that the “elimination” of the general was necessary to prevent an imminent attack, to “save lives”, but he did not provide any evidence to support that claim, and time has proven that there were neither real nor unsubstantiated reasons.

Anti-Iranian obsession

The advisors of former White House chief Donald Trump, at the time of the infamous event, were closely aligned with the Zionist government, inspiring the former president’s anti-Iranian obsession. A leitmotif that did not correspond, then or now, to the US national interest, but reflected Israel’s understandable fears. For the former Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, the general represented a key player against him. The charismatic General Soleimaní had contributed significantly to the increase of Hezbollah’s military capabilities, adding that the martyr’s contribution was in all areas from the supply of weaponry as well as in all the necessary requirements for the training of fighters in a very short time. Moreover, the General helped Hamas forces in Gaza, and installed Iranian military units in Syria, near the Golan Heights, territory that was largely controlled by Israel.

Therefore, the assassination of the martyr Soleimaní was perfectly within the mentality and practice of the Israeli political and military leadership. But it should be noted that, at the same time, it was part of the customary US actions characterized by the belief that the elimination (physical, moral, political) of a leader can mean the defeat of the enemy. What U.S. imperialism still has not understood and clings to ignore is that this strategy is valid only in the game of chess. Today, we have seen how these criminal actions can be a powerful force for national cohesion against imperial pretensions, and sooner rather than later, forces will align in the continuity of the legacy of those who have sought to do good.

US-Israeli deterrence

A pseudo-rational approach constantly used by the United States in the face of those it considers enemies is “deterrence”. That is to say, to inflict disproportionate reprisals, threatening even worse ones, in the belief that the adversary, being considered weaker, will abandon the game.

Here too, the Americans share with the Israelis an illusion tinged with a certain “orientalism”, not to mention a colonial spirit. In this sense they are driven by the belief that the adversary understands only the language of force, that he is destined to bend as long as the level of violence employed is intolerable. It is a pre-established practice that, in the case of Iran, ranges from economic sanctions to the assassination of General Soleimaní, actions also carried out in other territories with the imposition of criminal blockades on entire peoples as is the case, for example, with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Although he is not physically present, Soleimaní continues to be a symbol of struggle, with his example he demonstrated that unity can be forged in diversity, when the objectives and ideals are the same, it is possible to overcome differences, giving priority to what unites rather than what separates.

Yoselina Guevara López, Correspondent in Italy