Palestinian Authority Carried Out Raids in Jenin Under the Command of the Israeli Army as Israel Launched Airstrikes on the Gaza Strip

Support for the West Bank’s ruling Fatah party continues to dwindle as PA President Mahmoud Abbas strengthens his ties with Israeli occupation officials

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Aviv Kohavi, has revealed that occupation forces were recently planning a “large-scale security operation” in the West Bank city of Jenin, before officials “exerted pressure” on the Palestinian Authority (PA) to carry out the operation in their stead.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted Kohavi on 31 December as saying that Tel Aviv “stimulated the security forces through continuous security coordination, and in the end they entered Jenin and acted against terrorist organizations there, confiscating weapons and arresting many activists.”

Kohavi reportedly added that the ability to have the PA act in the interests of Israel was a result of the close security cooperation that exists between the two sides.

In late November, PA security forces launched an extensive military operation in Jenin targeting members and supporters of Palestinian resistance factions, including Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The violent raids came on the heels of a meeting between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar in Ramallah in which the two reportedly discussed efforts to “combat Hamas influence in the West Bank.”

These revelations also come just days after Abbas met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the home of Gantz to further deepen cooperation between the two sides.

The close intelligence and police coordination of the PA with Israel, as well as its crackdown on Palestinians in the West Bank and widespread corruption have greatly damaged its popularity, with a September 2021 poll showing that nearly 80 percent of Palestinians favor the resignation of Abbas.

Anger against the PA reached a boiling point following the brutal murder of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat by PA security forces last June.

Banat, a well-known critic of both the PA and Abbas, died shortly after the security forces stormed his home in the city of Hebron, beat him savagely with a crowbar while he slept, and then dragged him away.

A post-mortem examination found he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.

Israel launches new round of airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip

Fire and smoke rise above the occupied Gaza Strip after Israeli warplanes carpet bombed the enclave on 18 May, 2021. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

The attack came in response to the firing of two rockets that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv earlier in the day

Early in the morning of 2 January, Israel launched several artillery and airstrikes on the occupied Gaza Strip, an area commonly considered to be the world’s largest open air prison.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to local sources, the Israeli warplanes targeted a site in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, with eight missiles. They also launched attacks on three agricultural lands and a monitoring point in northern Gaza.

The attack on the besieged enclave, which is home to over two million Palestinians, reportedly came in response to the inadvertent firing of two rockets launched from the Gaza Strip early on 1 January that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv.

According to Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, the rockets misfired due to “weather conditions,” adding that the launch had not been an intentional action against Israel.

Regardless of their statement, Israeli officials vowed later in the day that the military would respond.

“There will be a response. This is a serious and unacceptable event. The last word has not been said,” a defense official told Hebrew media.

For their part, Hamas reportedly told Egyptian officials, who are mediating talks between the group and Tel Aviv, that if Israel strikes in Gaza it would lead to a response.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) raised its level of alert, and evacuated bases in Gaza, anticipating the aggression of the occupation forces.

According to Al Mayadeen, the military wing of the PIJ had earlier received instructions to be ready to retaliate against Israel in the event of the death of a Palestinian prisoner who is on hunger strike.

Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian from the small town of Dura, near Hebron, has been on a hunger strike in protest of his detention by Israel for 137 days.