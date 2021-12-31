Kovid-Globulin: Russia Launches Promising Hyperimmune Plasma Therapy Against Covid

Marinella Mondaini

“Kovid-Globulin” – that’s the name of the world’s first preparation of specific anti-Covid immunoglobulin, produced by Russia’s all-Russian technology plasma therapy that possesses the ability to overcome Coronavirus.

“The trials have been successfully completed,” it was proudly stated.

After several clinical trials attesting to its effectiveness, safety and ability to neutralize Coronavirus, the preparation “Kovid-Globulin” has received regulatory approval and a certificate of permanent registration from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation. This was reported yesterday by all Russian media and also by the press service of “Rostekh”, the state corporation of which the holding company “Nazimbio” that developed it and the manufacturer “Microghen” are members.

This preparation contains antibodies to the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 and is characterized by its high level of purity and safety. The principle of action of “Kovid-Globulin” is based on the property of antibodies to neutralize the current strains of Coronavirus, i.e. circulating at the given time. The antibodies bind to the protein on the surface of the virus, preventing it from penetrating into the cells, thus blocking its spread in the body. The infusion of the Russian preparation “Kovid-Globulin” into the organism prevents it from entering the heavy stage of the disease and “teaches” the immune system to create antibodies faster on its own. If infused in the earliest stages, the preparation is most effective. In 70% of cases Russian plasma therapy prevented the development of Coronavirus complications.

For the production of “Kovid-Globulin” only plasma from cured donors with a high degree of antibodies to COVID-19 is used. “The Russian technology used allows to produce the preparation with a certain standardized concentration of antibodies that neutralize the virus in each vial, what guarantees the effectiveness of using the preparation” – stressed the director of “Nazimbio”, Andrej Zagorskij.

After the very first stages of clinical investigations, its use was approved by the Russian Ministry of Health on April 1, and the next day clinical trials began.

“About 20,000 healed Muscovites have donated blood with antibodies” – gave this news the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobjanin, – in thanking the citizens. And he added that Moscow was the first of the Russian cities where transfusion of plasma with antibodies in the overall therapy “Covid-19” was started.

“Now in the arsenal of Russian doctors there are two forms of immunization: the active one, which is the vaccine, and the passive one, which is the immunoglobulins” – said Serghej Cemezov, general director of “Rostekh”.

Distorting the news in Italy, some newspapers have stated that Russia “has approved De Donno’s therapy”. It is not so: Russia has approved its own plasma therapy honoring doctors and scientists who have been committed to this treatment since the beginning of the pandemic. Contrary to Italy that has humiliated and still humiliates the memory of Dr. De Donno.

Marinella Mondaini: Writer, journalist, translator. Lives and works in Moscow