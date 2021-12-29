National Parties and Movements Issue Statement Against Foreign Interference in Libyan Sovereignty

A consortium of national parties and movements issued a statement condemning foreign interference in Libya’s sovereignty and demand that authorities heed the call of the Libyan people and their demand that elections be held without further postponement.

The statement was signed by 18 Libyan national parties and movements and they said they support the call of the Libyan people and their right to vote to “choose the head of state and members of the House of Representatives freely, impartially, and without delay or obstruction.”

The full statement is translated below in English:

The Statement of Coordination of the national parties and blocs regarding foreign interference in the sovereignty of the Libyan people

The parties and blocs that have signed this statement have followed the demonstrations of the Libyan people in the cities and villages, who refuse the postponement of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections and the obstruction of their rights, and insist and demanding that they be held without delay. It also followed the statements of countries such as the UK, US, Germany, Italy, and France, and the statements of ambassadors from some of these countries regarding the postponement process and its repercussions, and therefore they affirmed the following:

Firstly: We support and stand with the Libyan people in achieving the goal of voting to choose the head of state and members of the House of Representatives freely, impartially, and without delay or obstruction.

Secondly: We express our regret for what was issued provocatively by some diplomatic missions which were inconsistent with the aspirations of the Libyan people, and which they expressed in their demonstrations on the Friday of Salvation and the following days in various cities—demanding an end to the legitimacy of the interim Government of National Unity and the holding of Presidential and Parliamentary elections, as detailed by the High National Election Commission. We call on the governments of these countries to correct their position in a way that supports the aspirations of the Libyan people and guarantees their right to hold free and secure elections.

Thirdly: We affirm our warning that continuing to ignore the demands of the Libyan people and not listening to their voices will cause repercussions that are difficult to control. We consider that the positions that are inconsistent with the aspirations of our people represent an invitation to instability and a continuation of a crisis that the people are not able to bear, and these countries, along with the Libyan obstructionists, bear the failure of these elections. It order to ensure that elections are held on 24 January 2022, it is necessary for countries to submit a list of the names of those who obstruct the elections, and we call on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to issue effective sanctions against them.

Signatories:

The Civil Democratic Party

Libya Movement for All

Ihya Libya Party

Center National Party

National Movement Party

The Libyan National Assembly Party

Youth of Tomorrow Party

National Will Gathering

Leadership Assembly

National Party

National Movement for Democratization

Libyan National Movement

“Who Are We” Movement

Libya Elects its President Movement

December 24 Movement

The Libyan Women’s Union.

Derna Women’s Union

Libyan Network for Supporting and Empowering Women

