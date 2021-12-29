Mexico Authorizes Emergency Use of Cuba’s Abdala Vaccine

Kawsachun News

Cuba’s Abdala vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization by Mexico, which joins Nicaragua, Venezuela, Iran, Vietnam and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in authorizing the use of Cuban-developed vaccines, produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) reports that “specialized personnel carried out a technical-scientific review” of Abdala and determined that the Cuban vaccine “meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements” required to approve its emergency use. It’s listed as being authorized as of December 28th and requires a three dose schedule. Abdala has an efficacy of 92.8 percent against the coronavirus.

In mid-December, the Ministry of Health in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines announced the Abdala vaccines had become available at vaccination sites across the island.

Speaking at a session of the Cuban-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission for economic and scientific-technical collaboration on Monday, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Foreign Investment (Mincex), Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz ratified Cuba’s willingness to deliver another five million doses of Abdala to Vietnam. Cuba has already sent five million doses which are now being administered around Vietnam.

Five biological candidates have been developed against the coronavirus in Cuba: Abdala, Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus and Mambisa, of which Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus have already been approved and are vaccines with which the nation has immunized more 90 percent of its population. These drugs are in the possession of the World Health Organization to be evaluated, in order to be included in its list of emergency use.