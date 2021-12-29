Lima Cartel is Over: Peru Receives President Maduro’s Ambassador

Kawsachun News

The so-called Lima Group has been officially buried and Peru has normalized relations with Venezuela.

Peru’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oscar Maúrtua de Romaña, received the credentials of Alexander Yánez Deleuze, which accredit him as the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Peru.

The authorities expressed their interest in working for the friendship and integration of both peoples during the ceremony held at the Torre Tagle Palace.

Beyond just a basic protocol for receiving diplomatic credentials, the two countries will now re-enter bilateral relations with Peru’s recognition of the legitimate and constitutional government of Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro after four years of estrangement, which began during the administration of the Peruvian ex-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. The so-called “Lima Group” of 14 countries stated in 2019 that they would recognize the illegitimate Washington-installed Juan Guaido parallel administration.

Librado Augusto Orozco Zapata was named Ambassador to Venezuela, by the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 7th.