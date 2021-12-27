President Maduro Will Travel to Iran to Accelerate Cooperation

Kawsachun News

President Nicolas Maduro has announced upcoming travel Iran “to accelerate the processes of cooperation at all levels and to sign agreements.” In an interview for Al Mayadeen, the Venezuelan president said that the Joint Commission between Iran and Venezuela is working on new plans for relations and cooperation.

“Very soon I am going to travel to Tehran to attend this invitation to visit which President Raisi has extended to me, to meet personally, to develop conversations, to sign new agreements, new documents, to accelerate the processes of cooperation at all levels, at all levels of cooperation between two independent, sovereign countries, two fighting countries like Iran and Venezuela” President Maduro told Al Mayadeen’s Ghassan bin Jiddo.

He said that relations with the Islamic Republic have always been very good, “Whether with former President Ahmadinejad, former President Hassan Rouhani, or now with President Ebrahim Raisi.” He also voiced admiration for Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Venezuela and Iran, both confronting a genocidal U.S. economic and financial blockade, maintain alliances in the areas of science, technology and innovation, which involve technology transfer in agriculture, food, industry, mining and construction. Likewise, strategic cooperation covers the productive economy and oil sector.

Meanwhile, initiatives aimed at the reactivation of cooperation mechanisms of the South American-Arab Countries Forum (ASPA) will be proposed by Venezuela to materialize projects in financial and commercial areas, announced the President.

The proposal will be presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022, its primary objective being “to build the ties that were approved in the financial, monetary and commercial areas, as well as in investments and interconnection flights”.

President Maduro described Venezuela’s friendly relations with Arab countries as “extraordinary” and extended his invitation to invest in Venezuela.

“Venezuela is the country of opportunities, we provide all constitutional and legal guarantees for investments in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, gold, diamonds, iron, steel, aluminum and food production,” he said.

“We have to continue uniting the entire region of the Arab world, the Middle East, the Muslim world, with Latin America and the Caribbean, we have to do much more to unite spiritually, culturally, politically, to know what is happening in each country, to learn from the struggle and life of each country.”