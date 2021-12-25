Renewed Demonstrations in Khartoum Demand Civilian Rule

Al Mayadeen



Mass protests have overtaken Sudan’s capital once again.

Thousands of Sudanese protested on Saturday in the streets of Khartoum, as police fired tear gas to disperse protesters.

Protesters demanded civilian rule in the country and have been denouncing the censoring of the internet, along with security forces stationed throughout Khartoum and key bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs cut.

Online protesters have called for more protests, rallying supporters with chants such as “no negotiations with the army” and “return the soldiers to their barracks.”

Tensions in the country are high and at least 48 people have died as a result of security personnel shooting live bullets and firing tear gas canisters at protesters since the military takeover.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, over 14 million people, or one-third of Sudan’s population, would require humanitarian assistance next year, the highest level in a decade.

UN envoy Volker Perthes protested these measures, stressing that freedom of expression is a human right and that it includes full access to the internet.

Al-Waleed Ali to Al Mayadeen

The Sudanese Professionals Association Spokesperson, Al-Waleed Ali to Al Mayadeen, said that the revolutionary forces are preparing to escalate with the coup authority.

He indicated that the security presence reflects the authorities’ fear of the mass tide.