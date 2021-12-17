The Fall of the Dream of Elections in Libya

Dr. Mustafa Al-Zaidi

Many, including myself, did not believe that the international community managing the Libyan crisis was serious about establishing a Libyan national authority with popular legitimacy, so they looked with suspicion at the announcement of general elections on the twenty-fourth of December, especially since the so-called Dialogue Committee, appointed by the UN mission as a guardianship authority over Libya, adopted the declaration and formed the temporary authority entrusted with the task of the elections.

I admit that the scenario was confusing in a way that convinced the majority of Libyans that a solution appeared on the horizon, so they raced to register in the voter register, and advanced massively to run for the position of the president and for membership of the House of Representatives, until the total of candidates’ nominations reached one million voters, or 40% of the total voters, and the remaining period of the elections was calculated in hours. Then something suddenly happened that stopped everything!

The so-called international community, represented by the ambassadors of America, Britain and France, discovered that the reins had slipped from their hands, so the theatrical performance could no longer continue, and it was necessary to immediately change the scene so that the play would fool the audience. They were sure that the elections would undoubtedly produce an authority consisting of patriotic people who would work to build a strong independent state, achieve true national reconciliation and get Libya out of the cycles of chaos, corruption, dependency, and end the power of militias. Especially after the popularity of the supporters of the Al-Fateh revolution and the armed forces’ overwhelming support appeared. During random salary increases, uncontrolled loans, and squandering billions, and despite his pledge not to enter the elections, polls showed that the Dabaiba’s chances were close to zero, so it was decided to return to square one.

And suddenly Stephanie Williams returned in a new position to circumvent the positions of some members of the Security Council opposing the Western position.In any case, Stephanie was returned to rewrite and revise the scenario, according to two conditions: the first to postpone the elections until it is ascertained that the results will undoubtedly be in the interest of the West, and the second is to re-enforce the exclusion laws so that they prevent certain people from participating in them.

We can say with confidence, the elections have fallen! This poor chapter of the farce has ended, and Libyans must wait for another time – which will not be soon – to dream of restoring the state.

A message to those who understand the extent of the nation’s suffering: There is no alternative to self-reliance, and the cohesion of national forces with the people and the military and security establishment to launch a purely national project to build the new Libya.

Dr. Mustafa Al-Zaidi is the head of the Libyan National Movement Party (formerly the Libyan Peoples National Movement).