Declaration of the XX ALBA-TCP Summit in Commemoration of its XVII Anniversary

Final Declaration of the XX ALBA-TCP Summit Highlights Efforts Towards Real Latin American and Caribbean Integration

Yoselina Guevara

The XX ALBA-TCP Summit, held in Havana, Cuba, ended yesterday, December 14, with a declaration comprising 44 points. In the final document, it was once again stated that the Alliance is an international organization in which one of its purposes is the construction of a new international geopolitics and a pluripolar world system. It denounced the attempts at “imperialist domination and hegemony”, as well as the economic and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States on Cuba and Venezuela.

The Heads of State and Government denounced “the use of strategies of unconventional warfare against the governments and progressive leaders of the region through politically motivated judicial processes (lawfare), the manipulation of human rights for destabilizing purposes, the propaganda and disinformation campaign, the malicious use of information and communication technologies, cybernetic attacks, and others”.

The document underscores the defense of peace and Latin American and Caribbean integration as cross-cutting and driving forces for regional cooperation. In the specific case of this international mechanism, the integration process is strongly determined by the principles of cooperation and complementarity that transcend the neoliberal and mercantile vision of integration, promoting fair trade, adopting policies capable of eliminating asymmetries and promoting balance among member countries. This is reflected in the final declaration, which mentions the efforts made by the Alliance to face the Covid-19 pandemic through the “exchange of good practices among ALBA-TCP countries in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and the importance of continuing with measures for its prevention and containment”; the progress made by Cuba in the development and manufacture of three vaccines against the virus; the creation of an air bridge with the Venezuelan airline Conviasa for the transportation of health personnel, vaccines and medical supplies among the member countries; the creation of a vaccine bank through the Banco del Alba.

The points dedicated to the issue of climate change also stand out, while the member countries recognize that “it is one of the main threats to humanity, with Latin America and the Caribbean being among the most vulnerable territories on the planet to its adverse effects”. However, issues such as the bloc’s relationship with emerging powers such as Russia and China, and the possibility of solving the structural problems of dependency that still exist within the ALBA countries were not addressed. In this sense, it is necessary to analyze the development model and the political models being built in the member countries; whether they are truly counter-hegemonic or whether the struggle against imperialism exists only in words. Likewise, although there is a Council of Social Movements of ALBA, there is not yet a protagonist participation of these in the construction of integral policies of articulation of the processes that incorporate in synergy the States and the social movements and organizations. There is still a long and difficult road ahead, for now it is necessary to continue advancing. Chávez and Fidel, inspired by great precursors, continue to point the way.

Yoselina Guevara Venezuelan Correspondent of Correo del Alba in Italy

Declaration of the XX ALBA-TCP Summit

“17 years in defense of peace and Latin American and Caribbean integration”.

We, the Heads of State and Government and the heads of delegations of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), gathered in Havana, Cuba, on December 14, 2021, to commemorate the XVII anniversary of the Alliance. By signing this Declaration, we renew our commitment to strengthen this mechanism of political coordination, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity, fruit of the political will of its founders, Commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías.

We ratify that the cardinal principle that must guide ALBA-TCP is the broadest solidarity among the peoples of our America, based on the thinking of Bolivar, Marti, San Martin, Sucre, O’Higgins, Petión, Morazán, Sandino, Bishop, Garvey, Tupac Katari, Bartolina Sisa, Chatoyer and other heroes of Latin American and Caribbean independence, according to the joint declaration of Commanders Chávez and Fidel on December 14, 2004.

We ratify our commitment to a genuine Latin American and Caribbean integration, which will allow us to face together the pretensions of imperialist domination and hegemony and the growing threats to regional peace and stability.

We advocate for a transparent, democratic, fair and equitable international order, based on multilateralism, observance of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and International Law; that guarantees international peace and security and respect for the right of peoples to self-determination, territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes, non-interference in internal affairs and sovereignty of States.

We recognize the laudable work of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during the last two years, raising the voice of the peoples of the Caribbean and representing the struggle for just causes within this important organ of the United Nations.

We reaffirm the full validity of the postulates of the “Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace”, signed by the Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), at its II Summit held in Havana, in January 2014.

We underscore the need to continue strengthening CELAC as a genuine mechanism for political coordination, cooperation and regional dialogue based on the principle of unity in diversity, in order to face the common challenges we face. We ratify the results of the VI Summit of the Community, held in Mexico City on September 18, 2021, while commending the work of the Mexican pro tempore presidency to revitalize CELAC and reiterate our commitment to support its management.

We reaffirm the right of every State to build its own political, economic, social and cultural system, free from unilateral coercive measures, threats and aggression, in an environment of peace, stability, justice, democracy and respect for human rights.

We stress the urgency of advancing towards the establishment of a more complete mechanism that allows for debt relief for developing countries, the cancellation or refinancing of foreign debt at the global level, economic recovery with a comprehensive and sustainable approach, and the democratic transformation of international financial organizations.

We reiterate our strong rejection of the imposition and application of unilateral coercive measures against countries of the Alliance, including lists and certifications, in accordance with the Political Declaration of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, held in Mexico City on September 18, 2021. Such practices, contrary to international law, threaten the recovery, the economic resilience of the region and the stability of our peoples in the current context of the pandemic. At the same time, they constitute a massive, flagrant, systematic and illegal violation of the human rights of our nations.

We ratify our strong condemnation of the genocidal and illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the government of the United States of America against Cuba, deliberately and opportunistically intensified under pandemic conditions, and we highlight the historic support of the Member States of the Alliance for the United Nations General Assembly Resolution “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”, adopted on June 23, 2021.

We repudiate the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against the people and the Government of Venezuela, which violate international law and the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and represent a collective punishment of the Venezuelan people, causing untold suffering in an indiscriminate manner that prevents the full enjoyment of the human rights of its entire population, especially the right to life and health.

We express our energetic rejection of the absurd and unjustified inclusion of the Republic of Cuba in the spurious and arbitrary list of State sponsors of terrorism of the United States Department of State, which discredits the cooperative efforts of the UN and the international community in the fight against terrorism. This unilateral action, widely rejected inside and outside the United States, has a negative impact on every sphere of Cuban society and increases the country’s difficulties in engaging in international trade, carrying out financial operations and acquiring basic inputs.

We reject the interference in the internal affairs of States by the Secretary General of the Organization of American States.

We denounce the use of unconventional warfare strategies against the governments and progressive leaders of the region through politically motivated judicial processes (lawfare), the manipulation of human rights for destabilizing purposes, the propaganda and disinformation campaign, the malicious use of information and communication technologies, cyber attacks, and others.

We reiterate our commitment to the promotion and protection of all human rights for all, while denouncing the politicization and manipulation of human rights for the purposes of interference.

We reiterate ALBA-TCP’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

We express our sorrow for the mortal victims that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the world and particularly in our region. We commend the extraordinary efforts of health personnel to confront this health crisis. We recognize the commitment of the countries of the Alliance to mitigate its spread and address its devastating socio-economic impact.

We highlight the exchange of best practices among ALBA-TCP countries in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of continuing with measures for its prevention and containment.

We highlight Cuba’s achievements in the development of three vaccines that have proven to be highly effective and two vaccine candidates that will contribute to increase the region’s capacity to respond to the pandemic. We recognize the humanistic and altruistic work carried out by the Henry Reeve medical contingent and its contribution to the confrontation of COVID-19 in various nations.

We congratulate the work of the Alliance in the establishment of a humanitarian air bridge through the airline CONVIASA, which has facilitated the transfer of vaccines, medical personnel, among others, to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

We welcome the work of the Bank of ALBA, in the development of a bank of vaccines, treatments and medical supplies, which has been implemented for the benefit of the ALBA population. We welcome the entry of Grenada in June 2021, to this financial entity whose objective is to consolidate the full financial and economic sovereignty and independence of the countries of the Alliance.

We reaffirm full support for the Caribbean countries in their claim for compensation for the genocide of the native population and the horrors of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

We ratify the right of Caribbean countries to receive fair, special and differential treatment. The Caribbean will always find in ALBA-TCP a platform of cooperation and complementarity for the defense and promotion of its just claims and reparations.

We strongly reject the measures adopted against our sister Caribbean countries, considering them as non-cooperative jurisdictions. We urge the revision of the graduation criteria that qualify them as “middle-income countries”, which hinders their access to credit and international cooperation.

We support the government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, headed by President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, democratically elected by popular vote with 55.1% and call on the international community to be alert to destabilization attempts.

We congratulate the progress achieved in the process of dialogue and comprehensive negotiation in Venezuela for political and social coexistence. We support the work of the countries participating in the international accompaniment of this dialogue.

We congratulate the people of Venezuela for the resounding victory of the Great Patriotic Pole in the regional and municipal elections of November 21. Likewise, we salute and support the Bolivarian Revolution, the civil-military union and the Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, in the struggle for peace and stability of the Venezuelan people.

We congratulate and recognize the people of Nicaragua and the Sandinista government of President Daniel Ortega Saavedra, for the victory in the recent elections; we ratify our support for their decision to continue defending sovereignty, peace and the notable social, economic, security and national unity advances achieved, without foreign interference or international economic sanctions.

We congratulate the Honduran people for the historic and successful election day that took place on Sunday, November 28, 2021, where they massively expressed their fervent will for peace and social transformation, with the election of comrade Xiomara Castro, the first woman elected president of the Republic of Honduras.

We reiterate our congratulations to the people of Saint Lucia for the successful election day of July 26, 2021, in which, in a peaceful and democratic manner, the Saint Lucia Labor Party (SLP), led by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, was victorious.

We welcome the reincorporation of Saint Lucia to ALBA-TCP, which evidences the full validity of the political ideals that the peoples of the Alliance proclaim day after day.

We recognize the work of the Alliance during the events in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines following the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano, as a symbol of support and solidarity of the ALBA-TCP countries with the people and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

We reiterate our rejection of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, last July 7, 2021, in Port-au-Prince; we strongly condemn these acts and all types of threats or assassination attempts, which have become recurrent in our region, threatening peace and political and social stability of our peoples.

We emphasize that the results of COP26 did not live up to the expectations of developing countries. More ambitious commitments are required from developed countries on adaptation, damages and losses, mitigation and provision of means of implementation, including climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building, in line with their historical responsibilities.

We welcomed the establishment of the “Glasgow Committee on Non-Market Based Approaches” to strengthen actions to support the implementation of the actions envisaged, inter alia, in the Nationally Determined Contributions of countries.

We emphasize that climate change is one of the main threats to humanity, with Latin America and the Caribbean being among the most vulnerable territories on the planet to its adverse effects. We call for concerted action for the full implementation of the commitments of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement on the basis of equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

We highlight the role of children and young people for their valuable and innovative impact on climate action, encouraging the generation of adaptation and mitigation solutions, as well as ways to avoid and address losses and damages in the face of climate change integrated to the particular needs of their localities and regions.

We reaffirm our commitment to the recognition and promotion of the unwavering rights of Mother Earth and her interrelationship with human beings in harmony with nature, welcoming the initiatives of the “First Meeting with Mother Earth; Global Reflections for the Defense of Pachamama” held in La Paz, Bolivia, on April 22 and 23, 2021; and “The Second Meeting with Mother Earth” held in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 27 and 28, 2021.

We express our commitment to the defense and promotion of Latin American and Caribbean culture and the identity of the peoples of the region, with particular respect and promotion of indigenous and autochthonous cultures.

We reject the criminalization of irregular migration, all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, hate speech and other related forms of discrimination and intolerance against migrants. We commend the coordinated work, in order to manage information on the movements of migrants.

We reject the criminalization of irregular migration, all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, hate speech and other related forms of discrimination and intolerance against migrants. We commend the coordinated work, in order to manage information on migratory movements in the region, to protect the human rights of migrants who wish to return, especially in the current context.

We express our commitment to protect the human rights of migrants, promote comprehensive regional efforts to strengthen effective migration governance, under the principles of responsible, safe, orderly and regular migration, working to eradicate the causes of irregular migration.

We welcome the promotion of cooperative relations between ALBA-TCP and other integration mechanisms, extra-regional countries and international organizations, under the principles of respect and non-intervention in internal affairs.

We highlight the work carried out to revitalize ALBA-TCP and its actions for peace, democracy, stability and well-being of the peoples of Our America. In this regard, we highlight the valuable meetings held between the health, education, agriculture, academic, communication and information, women’s affairs and gender equality, culture and tourism sectors of each of the member countries. The results obtained in these meetings commit us to continue advancing in the strengthening of the Alliance as a political-strategic alternative for Latin American and Caribbean integration, counter-hegemonic and participatory; and in its shared values of solidarity, cooperation and complementarity.

We approve the ALBA-TCP 2022 post-pandemic work plan and entrust the ALBA-TCP Executive Secretariat with its follow-up, consultation and compliance for the benefit of strengthening the Alliance.

Havana, December 14, 2021.



