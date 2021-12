Thousands of Tigrayans residing in Addis Ababa held a rally in support of the federal government and against the US-backed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Demonstrators raised the slogan, “Tigrayans and the TPLF are not the same” and called on the Ethiopian gov’t to liberate Tigray from the TPLF. Globally, resistance to US intervention is growing with expansion of #NoMore movement led by the Ethiopian diaspora.