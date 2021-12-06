The Quetzal and the Condor Will Fly Together

Ollantay Itzamná

Assembly of the Xinca people. Jutiapa. Receives the delegation of the Andean peoples.

In different peoples of Abya Yala, motivated by the dreams of continental integration, there are legends and myths that refer and stimulate the libertarian communion among peoples. One of them is the poetic wish: “One day the Eagle will fly with the Condor”, present in the oral stories of several peoples.

The Eagle is a symbol of the peoples of Northern Abya Yala. The Condor is a symbol of the peoples of the South. The mythical performative dream of the “return of the warriors of the rainbow”, which persuades the articulation of the peoples in struggle, is another of the libertarian dreams made sentence.

For the millenary and centenary peoples of what we call Guatemala, the Quetzal (an indomitable bird of medium stature, green in color, whose tail measures more than 70 cm long) symbolizes freedom, full sovereignty that knows no borders. And, the poetic and ethical desire that: “One day the Quetzal will fly together with the Condor”, expresses the plurinational dream of the peoples of the Center and South of Abya Yala to articulate and accompany each other in their emancipatory struggles.

Millenary peoples of the Center of Abya Yala receive the uprising peoples of the South

Assembly of Mayan peoples receive the delegation of Andean peoples. Coban.

At the conclusion of the International Meeting Abya Yala Sovereign Abya Yala from the Social Movements, held in Guatemala City on December 1 and 2 (where peoples and socio-political movements from 14 countries participated), two delegations of the Andean peoples visited the territorial assemblies of the Maya and Xinca peoples organized in resistance, articulated in the CODECA movement.

These plurinational assemblies injected enthusiasm, certainty in shared projects, dreams and struggles. Above all, complicity and brotherhood in the “revolutionary flights” that Mayas, Andeans and Xincas carry out as if they were quetzals and condors flying together, in the same direction, even without knowing each other, and against the winds of the neoliberal and colonial Empire.

The assembly receptions were almost apotheosic. From their territories, sent by their communities, in a mystical atmosphere, tinged with music, colorful weavings, and scented with carpets of pine leaves, Mayas and Xincas came out and waited for their visitors expectantly and brimming with joy. In some cases, the community halls were small.

Sharing of delegations of social movements and native peoples and their political instruments. Suchitepéquez

Mayan, Xinca and Andean people talked and listened to each other. They explained and narrated their historical and current realities. They shared their dreams, socio-political projects and millenary hopes that little by little they are building, even against the will of the bicentenary creole states that colonize them, and of the transnational companies that invade them.

In the multitudinous looks and smiles of those present who crossed each other in different directions, complicity was condensed and confirmed. The synchronicity of the movements of heads, of the almost contemplative people present, who agreed with the truths and projects told, expressed that the peoples of the Quetzal and the Condor lived similar unfinished stories and shared dreams, even without knowing each other physically.

“We have the same common enemies.” “States and transnational corporations, neoliberalism, and North American interventionism plunder us, persecute us and kill us,” the speakers reiterated with the aroma of mountain land. “The nation states were created to colonize the native peoples. We must create throughout the continent plurinational states with territorial autonomies to continue with our emancipation processes as peoples and nations… Although we know that our destiny is not the plurinational state, nor is the Constituent Assembly our ultimate goal… Our goal must be to rebuild our own collective lifestyles, in balance with Mother Earth. That is what we call good living”, was another of the messages applauded with applause.

International Meeting of Abya Yala Sovereign Abya Yala from Social Movements

Mayas, Xincas and Andeans, who genetically share the same skin pigmentation, hair color, earthy fragrance…, shared in the plurinational assemblies their certainties and convictions that the problem is not the indigenous peoples, but the Creole states and the capitalist companies.

They committed themselves to continue accelerating, from their territories, processes of articulation of socio-political struggles, no longer only seeking social demands, nor only human welfare (development) but advancing towards socio-political struggles, disputing the power of the rich and promoting welfare in and with Mother Earth (Good Living).

It seems that we are witnessing the dawn in which, sooner rather than later, the indomitable Quetzal will fly together and in complicity with the majestic Condor in search of plurinational freedom. And these two will unite with the Eagle… And then, the Quetzal, the Condor and the Eagle will lead the unstoppable “warriors of the rainbow” for the emancipation of the peoples of the Continent of Abya Yala.