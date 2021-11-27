Guatemala to Host the Abya Yala Soberana International Gathering

Ollantay Itzamná

Leiria Vay, member of the organizing team of the Sovereign Abya Yala Encounter

The international meeting ABYA YALA SOVEREIGN ABYA YALA FROM SOCIAL MOVEMENTS aims to reflect together on the socio-political context and impacts of the capitalist system, imperialism, colonialism and patriarchy in our Abya Yala and to define strategies and collective actions from the peoples and territories.

On December 1 and 2, Guatemala City will host the International Meeting called “Sovereign Abya Yala from the Social Movements“.

Defenders of the rights of peoples and the Earth from 14 countries of the continent will arrive in the Central American country with the purpose of reflecting and agreeing on joint thoughts and actions at the regional level to face and transform the historic challenges that loom over Abya Yala (the name given to the American continent in the Guna language).

To learn more about this important event we interviewed Leiria Vay, member of the organizing team of the Meeting, and these were her answers:

What is Abya Yala Soberana and how did it come about? Who are its members?

The idea of creating a space for the articulation of social movements that is capable of carrying out simultaneous actions at the Abya Yala level arose in 2019 in the spaces for reflection within the CODECA movement.

It was during the pandemic that, despite the adversities, a first virtual meeting was held on June 14, 2020, with the participation of men and women from different social movements from 6 countries. From that date on, the space continued to grow in terms of organizations and countries that joined.

During this time, meetings were held on a monthly or bimonthly basis, depending on the availability of the organizations. All meetings had as a minimum agenda the exchange on local contexts, the regional situation (Abya Yala) and the reflection on “What can and should we do?”, in this way the name and purpose of the space was also agreed upon, as well as its identification logo.

Currently the space is integrated by organizations and social movements from 16 countries of Abya Yala. Due to economic resource issues and difficulties in obtaining visas to enter Guatemala, only delegates from 14 countries will be able to participate in this first international meeting to be held on December 1 and 2 of this year.

What is the objective of the international meeting of Abya Yala Soberana from the Social Movements?

Who and from which countries are coming to the international meeting and where and when will it take place?

Social movements and defenders from Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Panama, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala will participate.

What activities or how will Abya Yala Soberana project itself in the coming years?

We project ourselves as a space of anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonial and anti-patriarchal socio-political movements that act in an articulated and simultaneous manner to defend rights, defend our territories and Mother Earth in Abya Yala.