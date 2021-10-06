45th Anniversary of Terrorist Bombing of Cubana Flight 455 in Barbados

Kawsachun News

Left: Commander in Chief Fidel Castro embraces Carlos Alberto Cremata, son of one of the victims of the terrorist attack and president of the Committee of Relatives of the Victims of the Cubana 455 terrorist attack, in front of the monument commemorating the victims. Barbados, December 7, 2005. Photo: Ismael Francisco

Today marks 45 years since U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives carried out the terrorist bombing of Cubana de Aviación flight 455, a Cuban flight from Barbados to Jamaica.

October 6, 1976 will forever be remembered as one of the most tragic days in our region. On that day, the terrorist bombing of Cubana flight 455 killed 73 people, including 11 Guyanese citizens, 6 of them on scholarships from the Cuban government to study medicine. 🇬🇾🇨🇺🇰🇵🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/SNRKI1R0O2 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 6, 2021

73 people were killed in the bombing attack on the flight which departed from Guyana, with destination to Havana, via the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica.

The terror attack over Barbados was not only directed against Cuba, but also against Caribbean nations which challenged the U.S. policy of isolation on Cuba. Photos from the 2020 commemoration ceremony at the Cubana Air Disaster Monument, University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus. — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 6, 2021

Various aviation agencies and the Cuban government determined that the airliner was blown up in midair with the detonation of two explosives which had been placed on the airplane, killing all passengers and crew members of the aircraft which plummeted into the sea off the coast of Paynes Bay, Barbados.

The innocent victims included 11 citizens of Guyana, 5 of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the entire Cuban Olympic fencing team were among 57 Cubans who were murdered on October 6, 1976.

The government and people of Cuba continue to demand justice for the victims of this horrendous crime, and continues to speak out against international terrorism. In defending its independence and sovereignty, Cuba has been victim to terrorist attacks which have taken the lives of 3,478 people and injured 2,099 people.

"Behind these acts is the CIA." Commander Fidel Castro at the mourning ceremony for the victims of the terror attack on the Cuban airliner. Plaza de la Revolución, October 15, 1976. pic.twitter.com/kfmZJoTYxp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) October 6, 2021

For years, the U.S. protected CIA operative Luis Posada Carriles, Orlando Bosch, and other the exiled terrorists who dodged extradition, while living comfortably in Florida. Posada Carriles died in a Florida hospital in 2018 at the age of 90 having been afforded total immunity for this and numerous other terrorist bombings and attacks against the Cuban Revolution and innocent people.

While the United States places its enemies on a list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, it’s Washington that has been linked to acts of terror across the world.

The Cuban Barbadian Friendship Association has organized a Regional Solidarity Online Rally to be held on the evening of the anniversary. Messages of solidarity will be shared by trade unionists, peace activists, and friends of Cuba in the Caribbean and North America. Participating organizations will include: Trinidad and Tobago Friends of Cuba, World Peace Council, ANAP (Cuba), Israel Lovell Foundation, USA Peace Council, Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, ICAP (Cuba), and For Victory of the People (Guyana), among others.

Monument to the Victims of the Bombing of Cubana flight 455 off the coast of Paynes Bay. (Archive from 2017)

The governments of Barbados and Cuba commemorate the 45th anniversary of the terrorist destruction of the Cubana airliner and its 73 passengers in the airspace of Barbados. A solemn ceremony was held at the Cuban monument in Paynes Bay, St James, at 9:30am on October 6, 2021.

The booklet titled “THE CUBANA STORY” uses literary forms of essay, short story and poem, and photography to bring us this important story in Caribbean and Latin American history, which is being commemorated by Cubans, Barbadians and across the region today.

This 76-page booklet, in English, is dedicated to the memory of the 73 persons who perished in the terrorist bombing of Cubana Airline Flight 455 – the 24 members of the Cuban National Junior Fencing Team; the 11 Guyanese, most of whom were scholarship students; the 5 North Koreans; the 25 crew members; and the other 8 Cuban passengers.

Compiled and edited by David Comissiong (Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM) on the occasion of this year’s 45th anniversary of the terrorist attack, with sections by Juan Carlos Rodriguez and Winston Farrell.