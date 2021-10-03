Bolivia’s Movements to Mobilize in Defense of the Wiphala

Kawsachun News

Union members attend the congress of the Six Federations of the Trópico of Cochabamba in Lauca Ñ. September 18, 2021. Photo: Kawsachun News

Indigenous peoples and social movements of Bolivia are preparing to mobilize on October 12th in defense of the homeland, democracy and the wiphala, as the far-right radicalizes its efforts to destabilize Bolivia’s restored democracy.

President of the Six Federations of the Trópico of Cochabamba, Evo Morales made the announcement on his weekly Sunday program on Radio Kawsachun Coca, saying a mass concentration will be held in the city of Cochabamba with 50% of the Federation’s bases. Meanwhile, in La Paz, a march is being planned from Caracollo to the government headquarters.

“On October 12th, there will be a great mobilization in Cochabamba in defense of the homeland, of democracy, of the wiphala, of the process of change and of President Lucho,” said Evo Morales.

Convocamos para el 12 de octubre, en Cochabamba, a una gran manifestación en desagravio a la wiphala, en defensa de @LuchoXBolivia presidente y nuestra revolución democrática y cultural; será también la consolidación del Estado Mayor del pueblo para el pueblo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) October 3, 2021

The top MAS leader regretted the provocations of the far-right Civic Committees who’ve announced a stoppage following the summoning of Luis Fernando Camacho by the courts, requiring him to explain his role in the 2019 coup.

The right-wing national civic movement plans to protest on the 10th and 11th of October “before the intent of the national government to turn us into a Communist Dictatorial State” according to a statement released on October first, which also refers to the “Masista dictatorship”.

In response, presidential spokesperson Jorge Richter told Radio Kawsachun Coca that the revived civic movement seeks destabilization of the government and impunity for those responsible for the 2019 coup and massacres.

The October 12th mobilization, will be an act in defense of the wiphala, a national patriotic symbol which was violated during commemorative events marking the anniversary of Santa Cruz, and in other instances since, with fascist leader of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee saying they don’t feel represented by indigenous symbols.