Belarusian President: US Creating NATO Bases in Ukraine Under Guise of Training Centers

TEHRAN (FNA)- The United States is actually creating NATO bases in Ukraine under the guise of training centers, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with top officials from the security, defense and law enforcement agencies on Monday.

“Ukraine-related issues require special attention. You can see that NATO troops are being dragged there. The United States is establishing bases in Ukraine. Clearly, we need to respond to that,” he pointed out, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to Lukashenko, he has repeatedly discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Russian president and I have been holding consultations on the issue, we have agreed that we need to take some action,” Lukashenko emphasized.

“Otherwise, we will have to face an unacceptable situation on the border of Belarus and Russia, even missiles of the necessary range may be deployed there. We did not sign up for it and we cannot let it happen,” the Belarusian president stressed.

“Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don’t care a bit about their own people and they don’t hear our concerns,” Lukashenko added.

He also stressed that whole foreign troops corps are being deployed in Poland on the border with Belarus.

“It is clear that wherever you deploy troops in Poland it won’t be against Germany. Meanwhile, it is foreign troops, primarily US ones,” he said.

“We see Lithuania getting into every crack to prove their loyalty to NATO and the US. But the saddest thing is Ukraine. We have a new front opening,” he added.

According to Lukashenko, not only “training camps are created” in Ukraine “where Belarus operations, as intelligence services say, are being taught”.

The president emphasized that Ukrainian border control officers had discovered weapon caches on the border with Belarus.

“If these caches are for plans on the Ukrainian territory, don’t drag them to our border. They should hide them somewhere else. It’s clear, we see manifestations of unacceptable actions against Belarus. A lot has already been said about it,” he added.