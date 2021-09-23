Southern Command and its “Maximum Pressure Plan” against Venezuela

Hernan Cano

Craig Faller’s second visit to Colombia in less than three months is interpreted in Caracas as a new step towards destabilization in Venezuela. Two analysts consulted by Sputnik agree that the presence of the head of the US Southern Command seeks to generate greater pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro.

“He is not going to Colombia to prepare a classic airborne intervention, with missiles, paratroopers, etc., as the United States has done in so many places throughout history; rather, Faller is going to reactivate a plan of maximum pressure on Venezuela,” warns international analyst José Antonio Egido in an interview with Sputnik.

On September 20, the Southern Command announced through its Twitter account that Admiral Craig Faller was in Colombia, “a vital and reliable partner” in security matters, to meet with military leaders of that country.

This is the second visit of the head of the Southern Command to Colombia in less than three months.

#StrengtheningPartnerships with Colombia: #SOUTHCOM Commander Adm. Craig Faller is in Colombia to meet with military leaders to discuss security cooperation. Colombia is a vital & trusted security partner. @USEmbassyBogota @mindefensa @FuerzasMilCol pic.twitter.com/6GBVNl5Fhf

– U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) September 20, 2021

On Wednesday 22, from the Miraflores Palace, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported the existence of “perverse plans” orchestrated from Colombia and that Faller’s presence in the neighboring country is aimed at “attacking Venezuela and the peace of the region”.

Rodriguez’s declarations to the press were made a day after the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) revealed that a Hermes type drone of the Colombian Air Force violated its air space, an event that “was neither accidental nor casual, since it coincides with the presence in Colombia of Admiral Craig Faller”, reads the FANB communiqué.

José Antonio Egido believes that the fact that in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, once again considered the situation in Venezuela as a priority, calling its government “a narco-dictatorship”, represents an opportune moment for the Southern Command to reactivate a plan of aggression.

” This is not a new plan, the aggression options that exclude classic military options as a priority have already been devised, a plan that combines psychological and economic warfare, subversion and terrorism. And within those approaches we find the destabilization of the Colombian-Venezuelan border, attacking the local currency, starving the Venezuelan people and, possibly, generating terrorist attacks against the oil, electricity and energy infrastructure that is being rebuilt”, the international analyst enumerated.

Colombia, a military enclave in the region

For Colombian-Venezuelan researcher and writer María Fernanda Barreto, Faller’s new visit to Colombia is nothing more than a “review pass”.

“In reality, Colombia is a large military base, where there are around 63 U.S. military installations, some of which include military personnel and others only radar-type intelligence equipment and facilities. Colombia is the main US military enclave in the region and that is what the head of the Southern Command went to verify,” the researcher told Sputnik.

Among the reasons why Colombia has become a military enclave of the United States in the region, in addition to the political position of subordination of its ruling classes, is geostrategic, says Barreto.

Sanitary Corridor

The privileged location of the Neo-Granadian country, as the northern gateway to South America, at the entrance to the Amazon and with coasts on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, would be fundamental for anyone seeking to dominate the continent.

However, for the last 20 years, another factor has made the control of this territory a priority: the 2,219 kilometers of border with Venezuela, the principal “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States in the region.

“It is very important that the Bolivarian National Armed Force should be on alert because the activities that the Southern Command has been developing in recent years have given great importance to the military control of the Amazon and this may indicate the existence of some plan to split the Amazon from the sovereign countries that have Amazon territory, and that they are planning some kind of entry through that territory”, warned Barreto.

For José Antonio Egido, it is of utmost importance for the US Government to maintain control of the Colombian regime, when electoral expectations are growing around the figure of the opposition presidential candidate Gustavo Petro and in view of an unstable regional panorama, with a Peruvian Government that is trying to consolidate itself and with prospects of electoral disputes not only in Colombia, but also in Brazil and Chile.

“The US needs to keep that platform under its control, and thus control Central America and Mexico from the south, the Caribbean from the mainland, and to control South America, starting with Venezuela but with its sights set on Bolivia, Peru and Argentina”, the analyst said.

According to Egido, this scenario requires the Southern Command to close ranks and support the operational capacity of the Colombian Army and intelligence.

“I don’t think that the Southern Command has its eye only on Venezuela. Now what is coming is a sanitary corridor, preventing Lula and Petro from winning the elections, Pedro Castillo from consolidating, and preventing Alberto Fernandez from becoming radicalized. And for all that they count on Colombia”, he concluded.

Translation by Internationalist 360°