Conversation with Felix Plasencia, Foreign Minister of Venezuela

This roundtable will allow for in depth conversation on the current context in Venezuela, upcoming elections, as well prospects for the future of US-Venezuela relations.

During this prolonged period of global crisis, the US has continued to escalate programs of hybrid warfare across the world. Venezuela has also continued to resist, and the US has not managed to succeed in it’s many attempts to intervene and undermine the Bolivarian project. In this context, we are committed to continue building solidarity and creating spaces for dialogue and exchange.

We just concluded a roundtable on Venezuela with foreign minister @PlasenciaFelix and UN ambassador @SMoncada_VEN. Venezuela wants peace with the world but received only hostility from the US. We need to build solidarity and stop sanctions. #SanctionsKill pic.twitter.com/nP7t1O4DOC — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) September 24, 2021

Question: What can people in the U.S. do to help Venezuela overcome the obstacles it faces? @SMoncada_VEN and @CarlosJRonVE: Demand an end to sanctions. pic.twitter.com/iOjDBLUPZp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 24, 2021