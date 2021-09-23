Conversation with Felix Plasencia, Foreign Minister of Venezuela

This roundtable will allow for in depth conversation on the current context in Venezuela, upcoming elections, as well prospects for the future of US-Venezuela relations.
During this prolonged period of global crisis, the US has continued to escalate programs of hybrid warfare across the world. Venezuela has also continued to resist, and the US has not managed to succeed in it’s many attempts to intervene and undermine the Bolivarian project. In this context, we are committed to continue building solidarity and creating spaces for dialogue and exchange.