In Targeting Haitians, Biden May Execute the Largest Mass Expulsion of Asylum-Seekers in Recent History



Migrants, most from Haiti, are seen at an encampment along the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Tex., on Sept. 21, 2021.

Less than a year after entering office with vows to bring a new humanitarian approach to the nation’s immigration system, the Biden administration is carrying out what could be the largest mass expulsion of would-be asylum-seekers in recent American history. Virtually none of those being removed from the country — nearly all of whom are Black — have received their day in court, nor will they under the administration’s current plan.

Nearly all of the expelled, including families and children, will be flown to Haiti, a country the administration itself characterized as a state teetering on the brink of collapse last month. With expulsions already underway and expected to intensify in the coming days, advocates are bracing for an already horrifying human rights nightmare to become far more dangerous.

“I can’t think of a worse way of handling the situation,” Nicole Phillips, legal director at Haitian Bridge Alliance, a San Diego-based nonprofit, told The Intercept. In recent weeks, upward of 14,000 men, women, and children, the vast majority of them Haitian nationals, began gathering under a bridge in the Texas border town of Del Rio. Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents on horseback descended on the crowd, swinging their reins like whips, charging at people carrying bags of food, shouting at them to go back to Mexico, and pushing them into the swift waters of the Rio Grande.

U.S. Border Patrol agents wield their horses’s reins as whips while stopping migrants from crossing the Rio Grande River near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Tex., on Sept. 19, 2021. Photo: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“The situation in Del Rio is a humanitarian crisis that was avoidable,” Phillips said. For the past five years, advocacy groups like hers have been warning both the Trump and Biden administrations that a combined lack of viable asylum access at U.S. ports and a deteriorating situation in Haiti was a recipe for disaster. “They ignored us and continued to block our ports of entry to Haitian asylum-seekers.”

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited Del Rio to receive an “operational update” from local and federal authorities. “This is not the way to come to the United States,” Mayorkas told reporters. The secretary reported that 600 federal officials, from Border Patrol agents to Coast Guard personnel, are now aiding in a massive effort to expel the Haitians and any other foreign nationals who might be with them. Local officials in Del Rio declared a state of emergency Friday, while Customs and Border Protection closed the Del Rio International Bridge into Mexico’s Ciudad Acuña.

With 6,000 migrants already moved out of the Del Rio camp, Mayorkas said DHS is seeking additional assistance from the Pentagon to ramp up the operations even further.

The sweeping expulsion campaign has left officials in Haiti scrambling and those caught up in the effort confused, horrified, and devastated.

“The Haitian state is not really able to receive these deportees,” Jean Negot Bonheur Delva, the head of Haiti’s immigration office, said as the first of the expulsion flights, which included babies and small children, touched down in Port-au-Prince on Sunday. Six more flights are scheduled for today and seven more for Wednesday. Haitian officials told the New York Times they are anticipating six flights a day for the next three weeks. “Only once since 2014 has the United States deported more than 1,000 people to the country,” the paper reported. On Sunday, Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz said that his agency was “working around the clock” to expel the people who remained — about 12,600 at the time — in the next week.

“Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti,” Sonia Piard, a 43-year-old mother of three whose family was part of the first wave of expulsions, told the Washington Post, adding that it felt as though they had been “kidnapped to be sent back to Haiti.”

Once on the ground in Haiti, the expelled families and individuals will find themselves in a country utterly devoid of resources and infrastructure to receive them. “When Haitians are arriving, they haven’t been fed, they haven’t been given water, they haven’t showered, they haven’t slept, and they’re terrified — they didn’t even know they’re going to be deported. Many have been away from the country for years,” Phillips said. Often, people arrive without cellphones, she noted. Haitian immigration processing policy requires that no arrivals leave their initial processing center without being picked up by a loved one or family member. Without phones or a warning that they are being expelled to the country that they fled, huge numbers of Haitians could find themselves stuck in a space designed to process dozens of people at the absolute most.

“They’re not able to handle hundreds, if not thousands, of people. There just isn’t the infrastructure in place,” Phillips said. “Not only is there not the administrative support for this, there’s also not the infrastructure to even receive them physically if their family members cannot come to pick them up, which is likely.”

Haitian citizens hold up their passports as they gather in front of the U.S. Embassy to ask for asylum after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in Tabarre, Haiti on July 10, 2021. Photo: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP via Getty Images

In the past two and a half months, Haiti has seen its president assassinated by Colombian mercenaries, some with U.S. military training — the prime minister is now a suspect in the case — and weathered a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the middle of a global pandemic that was preceded by years of spiraling gang violence and government corruption.