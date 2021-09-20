The Lesson Nicolás Maduro Gave to His Counterparts at CELAC

Laila Tejaldine

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, emerged stronger from his participation in the VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Despite the more than 400 sanctions against Venezuela, despite the 2 assassination attempts against President Nicolás Maduro, despite the formation of the Lima Group to overthrow the Constitutional Government of Venezuela, despite the attempts of a coup d’état, destabilization and violence, and despite the predictions of the planners of all the above, there in Mexico, at the CELAC summit, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, was stronger and with a speech that surprised all those present and not present.

Not surprisingly, after so much aggression deployed by the neoliberal axis against Venezuela in solidarity, it was to be expected to attend a Summit such as CELAC to complain about the incessant aggressions received. However, something very different happened, Venezuela, through its President Maduro, who with absolute sincerity and maturity called for reflection to all CELAC members, expressing: “We must not ideologize international policies, foreign policy must be at the service of International Law, of the great interests of humanity and of the Region. We must turn the page of the divisionism that was inserted in Latin America, of the harassment of the Bolivarian, Cuban and Nicaraguan Revolutions. Division is not the way”… “Venezuela has much to claim, but we rather want to reach out for cooperation, for dialogue and union in major events”.

President Nicolás Maduro’s message was a lesson for the entire region and the world, the lesson of a leader who goes beyond his borders and maintains positions of principle, of union such as Commander Hugo Chávez. During the creation of CELAC, Chávez emphasized that in the organization there should be “unity within diversity”, respecting that reality in all peoples was essential and he called all members to respect, peaceful coexistence, non-interference in internal affairs, union and complementation among peoples; principles that have remained intact with Nicolás Maduro.

The VI Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States held in Mexico, which gathered 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, reaffirmed that statement, once again, after 5 years of paralysis, CELAC has come back to life and concluded with 44 resolutions that promise regional strengthening and progress.

This occurred after the attempt to relaunch the Monroe Doctrine by the United States together with allied countries, who tried to put an end to the great advances in regional integration with CELAC, Unasur and Mercosur, even after CELAC was paralyzed for 5 years, an attempt was made to generate a wave of resignations of countries, starting with the withdrawal announced by the government of Brazil’s ultra-right-wing Jair Bolsonaro. However, this announcement did not have the desired impact and Brazil has been isolated.

We recently wrote about the hopeful regional scenario, with the resurgence of progressive leaders and where Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are once again accompanied by the coming to power of the governments of Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, and with a regional panorama that is encouraging in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Of course, the victory is not definitive, but what happened at the CELAC Summit is the closest reflection of the resurgence of the Bolivarian doctrine in the Patria Grande, the return of a strengthened Venezuela and the failure of the United States in its plans for regional division.

Undoubtedly, the CELAC Summit and the presence of President Nicolás Maduro were a lesson for those who wagered on division and regional failure.

Long live the Patria Grande!

Laila Tajeldine, Lawyer and Professor at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela

Translation by Internationalist 360°