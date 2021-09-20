Declaration of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC

- The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), aware of the importance of this mechanism for consultation, unity and political dialogue that includes the thirty-three countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, based on historical ties, the shared principles and values of our peoples, mutual trust between our governments, respect for differences, the need to face common challenges and advance unity in diversity based on regional consensus, meets in Mexico City on September 18, 2021. Through its Pro Tempore Presidency, CELAC reiterates its commitment to political, economic, social and cultural unity and integration, and the decision to continue working together to address the health, social, economic and environmental crisis caused by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, climate change, natural disasters and the degradation of the planet’s biodiversity, among others.
- Determined to continue collaborating for the well-being of our peoples, it highlights the agreements and principles enshrined and embodied in the Community’s historical heritage, which is constituted by the political declarations, the special declarations, the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, the special communiqués, the action plans adopted at previous CELAC Summits, the Procedures for the Organic Functioning of the Community, and the decisions adopted at the Rio Group and the Latin American and Caribbean Summit on Integration and Development (CALC), including the Founding Summit of Caracas, held on December 2 and 3, 2011, and the Latin American and Caribbean Unity Summit, held in Cancun, Mexico, on February 23, 2010.
- Reiterates its commitment to the construction of a more just, inclusive, equitable and harmonious international order, based on respect for international law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, including the sovereign equality of States, the peaceful settlement of disputes, international cooperation for development, respect for territorial integrity and non-intervention in the internal affairs of States. Reaffirms its commitment to the defense of sovereignty and the right of every State to build its own political system, free from threats, aggressions and unilateral coercive measures in an environment of peace, stability, justice, democracy and respect for human rights.
- Reaffirms that the historical process of consolidation, preservation and full exercise of democracy in our region is irreversible, does not admit interruptions or setbacks and will continue to be marked by respect for the essential values of democracy; access to power and its exercise subject to the rule of law; and respect for the constitutional powers of the different branches of government and constructive dialogue among them; the holding of free, periodic, transparent, informed and transparent elections based on universal and secret suffrage as an expression of the sovereignty of the people, citizen participation, social justice and equality, the fight against corruption, as well as respect for all public freedoms recognized in international instruments. Reiterates its commitment to the promotion, protection and respect for human rights without discrimination as one of the elements to sustain the democratic life of our nations.
- Reaffirms its commitment to the consolidation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, formally proclaimed at the II Summit of CELAC, held in Havana, in January 2014, as a reference for interstate relations, and which contributes to a climate of mutual respect and confidence-building among CELAC Member States. Emphasizes the call to all States to respect the postulates of the Proclamation in their relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, aimed at the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and the recognition of the right of States to have their own political, economic, social and cultural system as an indispensable basis for promoting peace and harmony in the region.
Reiterates its condemnation and deplores the cowardly assassination of the President of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, 2021, in Port-au-Prince. It supports the constitutional order, the rule of law and democratic institutions, while categorically rejecting violence in all its expressions and urges dialogue for the restoration of peace in the country. Trusts that this crime will not go unpunished and reaffirms its deepest condolences to his family, friends, people and the Haitian government, reiterates its full support and solidarity. Commits to consolidate our cooperation with Haiti in its recovery, stability and development in an environment of peace and stability.
- Calls for the democratization of production and the removal of obstacles to fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods. Reiterates its call to the international community and the global pharmaceutical sector to join the efforts of governments and multilateral organizations, including discussions in various fora aimed at increasing cooperation to ensure prompt, equitable, solidarity-based and affordable distribution of vaccines, medical supplies and equipment, as well as other treatments against COVID-19. As well as other solidarity efforts to accelerate the scaling up of research, development, production and worldwide distribution of vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 on the basis of international solidarity and the global public good status agreed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for widespread vaccination.
- Emphasizes the importance of observing the provisions of Resolution 74/274, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on April 20, 2020, which calls for strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure universal, fair, inclusive, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to medicines, vaccines and health supplies in order to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Appreciates regional cooperative efforts and initiatives to promote a more inclusive response to the pandemic.
- Recognizes the urgent global need to continue to respond to the prevention and containment of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and reiterates its commitment to increase international cooperation and solidarity to support and strengthen capacities and infrastructure for the production and distribution of vaccines, medicines, and health supplies in Latin America and the Caribbean. Supports the work of the CELAC Network of Specialists in Infectious Agents and Emerging and Reemerging Diseases, the Regional Network of Genomic Surveillance of COVID-19 (COVIGEN), coordinated by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), to guarantee access for our populations and reduce extra-regional dependence.
- Recognizes the achievements made by the different countries of the region in the development of vaccines and vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trials, which will contribute to increase the region’s capacity to respond to the pandemic. In this regard, it recognizes and appreciates the collaboration established between Argentina and Mexico to produce and package vaccines against COVID-19, which have already begun to be distributed in countries of the region, the development, production and supply of Cuban vaccines (Abdala, Soberana02 and Soberana Plus); as well as other ongoing vaccine research and development initiatives in Mexico (Patria), Argentina (ARVAC Cecilia Grierson), Cuba (Soberana 01, Mambisa, Pasteur and PanCorona), Chile (PedCoVax), Brazil (Butan Vac).
- Takes note of decision WHA74 (16), which agreed to convene an extraordinary session of the World Health Assembly from 29 November to 1 December 2021 to consider, inter alia, the merits of developing a World Health Organization (WHO) convention or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response, taking into account the report of the Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response, based on the analysis and categorization of recommendations made by the Independent Panel on Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPPR), the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme (IOAC) and the International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHR 2005).
- Appreciates the close collaboration and support offered by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) for the publication of the “Report on the Economic Impact of Coronavirus Disease in Latin America and the Caribbean (COVID-19)” and the “Comprehensive Plan for Health Self-Sufficiency,” focused on strengthening production and distribution capacities for vaccines and medicines in the region. It also supports the Declaration signed between the Pro Tempore Presidency of CELAC, held by Mexico, and the Executive Secretariat of ECLAC, for the creation of the CELAC fund for comprehensive response to disasters, which will benefit the Member States.
- Takes note of the report on “Food Security under the COVID-19 Pandemic”, presented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which complements the CELAC Food Security, Nutrition and Hunger Eradication Plan 2025 (SAN-CELAC). Appreciates the progress of the FAO-China South-South Cooperation Program for recovery and response to the impact of COVID-19 on rural livelihoods and food systems in CELAC countries. Commits to strengthen cooperation to achieve, as appropriate, more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable food systems, in order to improve production, nutrition, environment and quality of life in CELAC countries, leaving no one behind.
- It recognizes education as a backbone element for the sustainable development of the countries and our region, which must be inclusive, equitable, of quality, with a gender perspective, and that it must take into account an intercultural approach in accordance with the characteristics of each member state of the Community. Likewise, renews the commitment to promote public policies and regional programs that guarantee access to education for all people in our countries, in line with the provisions of Goal 4 of the 2030 Agenda, seeking to address particularly the educational and social inequality gaps exacerbated by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, as well as the digital divide and the disproportionate impact on women and girls, indigenous peoples, native peoples and Afro-descendants, in order to recover the right to education for all.
- Commits to continue promoting a rules-based, open, non-discriminatory and equitable multilateral trading system within the framework of the World Trade Organization, and hopes to achieve positive results at the 12th Ministerial Conference of the organization in 2021, including, among others, agreements on fisheries subsidies and discussions on agricultural trade rules, in accordance with their respective mandates.
- Welcomes the Political Declaration of the United Nations General Assembly Special Session 2021 against Corruption, which established important commitments to effectively address the challenges and implement measures to prevent and combat corruption, as well as to strengthen international cooperation. It also reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations Convention against Corruption and its Review Mechanism and reiterates its commitment to the Joint Declaration emanating from the IV Meeting of Ministers and High Authorities on Preventing and Combating Corruption, held in Mexico City on November 25, 2020, and we will join efforts to eradicate corruption in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- Affirms its commitment to advance in the eradication of poverty in all its forms, especially extreme poverty, as well as inequality in all its dimensions, both circumstances aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as an indispensable requirement for sustainable development and to ensure a just and inclusive economic and social recovery in the face of the current crisis caused by the adverse consequences of the pandemic. Likewise, associative projects should be promoted to enable the organization of the informal population, their transition to formality and social security coverage.
- It calls on the various regional and international financial institutions to continue to deploy an effective response to the effects of the pandemic in order to accelerate inclusive, equitable and sustainable economic and social recovery for the countries of the region, with the effective presence of the States and the implementation of mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability of development financing to countries that request it. It also calls on these institutions to guarantee sustainable financing mechanisms for development, climate and nature to the countries that need it, considering their structural particularities, such as the condition of Landlocked Developing Countries, as well as the promotion of a set of complementary measures that contemplate the improvement of conditions in the treatment of debt, the recognition of financing needs in flexible conditions to improve the infrastructure of low and middle income countries. It also supports the promotion of a set of complementary measures to improve debt treatment conditions, including the possibility of renegotiating debt payment conditions for middle-income countries that so request. Urgently calls for a review of access policies and surcharges on financial support loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), especially taking into account the particular needs of each of the countries in the context of the current pandemic, in order to contribute to the financing of the countries that most need it, while maintaining the financial soundness of that institution.
- Calls on the IMF to ensure timely access to Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). Supports the immediate establishment of SDR redistribution mechanisms for all vulnerable countries, including middle-income countries. This will allow for a more expeditious, fair, inclusive and equitable economic recovery in our region, ensuring the efficient use of financial resources, as well as addressing the multiple needs arising from the pandemic and its negative effects on economies.
- Takes note of the recent progress in restructuring with bilateral creditors, but stresses the importance of moving towards the establishment of a more comprehensive mechanism for the treatment of sovereign debt, including with private creditors. Supports the use of universal and multidimensional indicators to measure vulnerability and its criteria for accessibility to concessional financing for low- and middle-income countries. Urges the strengthening of multilateral development banks in Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting the generation and distribution of financial resources on soft terms and in projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the region.
- Reiterates its rejection of the application of unilateral coercive measures, contrary to international law, and reaffirms its commitment to the full application of international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the principle of non-intervention in the internal affairs of States.
Reaffirms its commitment to guarantee full respect for democracy and citizen participation, the rule of law, as well as unrestricted respect for human rights, including the right to development and the right to peace, in a model of sustainable and inclusive development focused on its economic, social and environmental dimensions, which places people at the center of our policies, in order to contribute to the recovery of the region from the impact of the COVID -19 pandemic.
- Recognizes that youth constitute a significant segment of our populations, commits to provide them with greater opportunities, and equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve their desired goals and facilitate their full participation in the decision-making processes in the sustainable development of our societies.
- Affirms its commitment to promote gender equality, as well as the necessary conditions to achieve the full exercise and enjoyment of fundamental freedoms and all human rights; to comply with the Sustainable Development Goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda -particularly SDG 5-and especially, to implement public policies that promote women’s economic autonomy through their greater participation in the labor market and scale entrepreneurship and access to hierarchical and decision-making positions. It also reaffirms its commitment to guarantee the equality, freedom, rights and participation of indigenous and Afro-descendant women, as well as their inclusion in all public policies.
- Reiterates its commitment to continue working to eradicate all forms of violence and discrimination, particularly against women and girls, both in the public and private spheres and in the workplace that affect their economic empowerment, recognizing the full and effective implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as compliance with the obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention of Belém do Pará and other international obligations to which our countries are party. Likewise, it commits to promote gender equality, decent work and we will work to eradicate child labor from our region as part of the actions aimed at prioritizing the rights of girls, boys and adolescents as subjects of law. Also expresses its commitment to respect, promote and protect the human rights of all people, with special attention to vulnerable and discriminated groups. Reaffirms that all people are born free and equal in dignity and rights, without any discrimination based on sex, religion, race, national origin, political opinion, age, disability, language, sexual orientation or any other kind, and in accordance with the national laws of each country.
- Welcomes the establishment of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, through resolution 75/314 adopted on 2 August 2021 by the United Nations General Assembly, as a consultative mechanism and advisory body to the Human Rights Council. Recalls Resolution 68/237 of the United Nations General Assembly, adopted on December 23, 2013 proclaiming the International Decade for People of African Descent 2015-2024 with the theme “Afro-descendants: recognition, justice and development”. As well as the adoption of UNGA resolution 75/170, adopted on December 16, 2020, proclaiming August 31 as the International Day for People of African Descent.
- Reaffirms its commitment to respect the rights of indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants, recognizing their contribution to the development, plurality and cultural diversity of our societies. Commits to generate public policies with an intercultural perspective, considering the important need to eliminate all forms of discrimination they face. Likewise, assumes the joint effort so that these peoples have fair and equitable access to medicines and health supplies, as well as to vaccines against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, recognized and applied in the countries of the region.
- Welcomes Resolution 74/135 of the United Nations General Assembly, which proclaims the period 2022-2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages and takes note of the Declaration of Los Pinos (Chapoltepek) – “Building a Decade of Action for Indigenous Languages”, adopted at the high-level event “Building a Decade of Action for Indigenous Languages”, held in Mexico on February 27 and 28, 2020. It also expresses its support for the early establishment of the Ibero-American Institute of Indigenous Languages (IIALI) as a firm commitment of CELAC to the use, promotion, preservation and revitalization of the culture and languages of indigenous peoples in all spheres.
- Commits to continue working within the framework of International Law, and in particular, Resolution 1514 (XV) of the United Nations General Assembly of December 14, 1960, to achieve that the region of Latin America and the Caribbean can be a territory free of colonialism and colonies.
Reiterates the strongest regional support for the legitimate rights of the Argentine Republic in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas, as well as the permanent interest of the countries of the region in the resumption of negotiations between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in order to find, as soon as possible, a definitive and peaceful solution to this dispute, in accordance with the provisions of Resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly.
- Reiterates that the transatlantic slave trade and the indigenous genocide in the region were atrocious crimes against humanity and recognizes the efforts made thus far to seek effective remedies and compensatory and reparations measures at the national, regional and international levels, including the efforts of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, in accordance with the Durban Declaration. It also recognizes that these injustices have had a negative impact on regional development, especially for indigenous and Afro-descendant people. Therefore, calls upon CELAC’s extra-regional partners to address the multiple challenges of secondary development, considering the conditions of vulnerability existing in the region.
- Reaffirms its commitment to protect the human rights of migrants, promote comprehensive regional efforts to strengthen effective migration governance, under the principles of responsible, safe, orderly and regular migration, working to eradicate the causes of irregular migration, facilitating avenues for migration regularization, based on a cross-cutting approach that focuses on migrants, the protection of their human rights and socioeconomic integration.
- Calls, taking into consideration the current situation, to intensify coordinated work in order to manage migratory movements in the region, guaranteeing the protection of human rights, for a dignified and safe reception of returnees.
- Rejects the criminalization of irregular migration and all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, hate speech and other related forms of discrimination and intolerance against migrants and asylum seekers.
- It recognizes that only through these channels and through cooperation and exchange of information between our countries, will the migration processes that optimize the development of the countries of origin, transit, destination and return be successfully carried out. Likewise, it recognizes the institutional efforts and joint initiatives aimed at strengthening the international protection systems of transit and destination countries throughout the region to guarantee the right of persons to request international protection in accordance with international refugee law.
- Ratifies its highest political commitment to the fight against climate change, desertification, pollution, defaunation, and biodiversity loss, as urgent challenges facing humanity, in order to achieve a balance between the economic, social, and environmental needs of present and future generations. Takes note of the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) regarding the contribution of “Working Group I: Physical Basis” on Climate Change as part of its 6th Assessment Cycle, and in this sense, expresses the need to promote sustainable development in harmony with nature, taking into consideration that our countries are located in a region highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
- Urges developed countries to comply with their financing commitments in all multilateral environmental agreements, in terms of mitigation, adaptation, damages and losses, and facilitate the conditions for their access to financial resources, guaranteeing the transfer of technology, construction, and capacity building, under favorable and even preferential conditions. In this regard, it reiterates its support for addressing urgent environmental challenges, through, among other measures, the promotion of ecosystem-based approaches, environmental functions and/or nature-based solutions, in a way that promotes well-being and socioeconomic growth, a significant increase in the share of renewable energy in the energy mix and its access for all people and food security, including the recognition and strengthening of the traditional knowledge of indigenous peoples and local communities, with their free, prior and informed consent, considering that they have always contributed to the conservation of biological diversity.
- It commits to increase climate ambition in the Member States around the objectives of the Paris Agreement, in accordance with the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. It also reaffirms the need to consider different national circumstances and implement urgent measures to promote mitigation, adaptation and resilience, minimizing loss and damage related to the adverse effects of climate change, facilitate access to international climate finance, including the fulfillment of the commitment for the provision and mobilization by developed countries of $100 billion per year to support developing countries between 2020 and 2025. In addition, it urges that a significant portion of this amount be given in the form of concessional or grant financial resources. To meet this challenge, it also urges that COP26 succeed in initiating deliberations on the new collective quantified climate finance target for developing countries by adopting an agenda item and a decision with a clear objective, timeline and milestones for the negotiation process up to 2024.
- Stresses the need to improve the quantity, quality, accessibility, predictability and effectiveness of financing for climate action; increasing resources for adaptation in a way that maintains a balance with mitigation in the allocation of climate finance and in accordance with the needs and priorities of developing countries.
- Highlights the need to establish common strategies to strengthen coordination in disaster risk management and reduction, humanitarian assistance, recovery and resilience, based on the mandates of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 and the guiding principles for International Humanitarian Assistance approved by Resolution 46/182 of the United Nations General Assembly. In this regard, it supports the establishment of a voluntary fund to facilitate a better regional response to disasters.
- Ratifies the nuclear-weapon-free status of our region. Reaffirms that a world without nuclear weapons is fundamental for the fulfillment of the priority objectives of humanity, such as peace, security, development and environmental protection; as well as the urgent need to achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons. It also recognizes the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on January 22, 2021, and its contribution to the nuclear disarmament regime. In this regard, calls to redouble efforts to advance in concrete steps that bring us closer to the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons.
- Reaffirms that the world drug problem is a common and shared responsibility, to be addressed in accordance with the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 as amended by the 1972 Protocol, the Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971, the United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of 1988, which constitute the cornerstone of the international drug control system, and other relevant international instruments, in a multilateral setting through enhanced and effective international cooperation. It calls for an integrated, multidisciplinary, balanced, sustainable, comprehensive, human rights-compliant and evidence-based approach, with mutually reinforcing measures. Acknowledges the outcomes emanating from the Thirtieth Special Session of the UN General Assembly, devoted to the World Drug Problem, held in April 2016, in New York and underscores its joint commitment to effectively address and counter the World Drug Problem.
- Reiterates its profound rejection of all acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of their motivations, financing, location and perpetrator. Reiterates its concern about violent extremism that may lead to terrorism. Emphasizes its commitment to strengthen international cooperation, on the basis of mutual legal assistance, and to strengthen regional mechanisms to combat the financing of terrorism, including the laundering of assets directly related to transnational organized crime.
- Reaffirms the need to deny safe haven, freedom of operation, movement and recruitment, and financial, material or political support to terrorist groups or to anyone who supports or facilitates the financing, planning or preparation of terrorist acts or participates or attempts to participate in these activities, and renews its commitment to adopt the necessary practical measures to ensure that our territories are not used to locate terrorist facilities or training camps or to prepare, organize or incite a terrorist act or terrorist acts against other states or their citizens. Reiterates its rejection of the application of unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law, including lists and certifications that affect Latin American and Caribbean countries.
- Stresses the importance of information and communication technologies, including the Internet, as tools to promote peace, human welfare, development, knowledge, social inclusion and economic growth. Reaffirm the peaceful use of ICTs and urge the international community to avoid and refrain from unilateral acts that are inconsistent with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international law, such as those aimed at subverting societies or creating situations with the potential to foment conflict between states. At the same time, they underscore the need to ensure that the use of ICTs does not violate people’s right to privacy.
Welcomes the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) with a view to strengthening regional capacities and promoting cooperation, collaboration, research, development and technology transfer among Latin American and Caribbean States for the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.
- It highlights the commitment, support and progress that facilitated the conclusion of the reflection process, last July 24, 2021, in the framework of the XXI Meeting of Foreign Ministers of CELAC, held in Mexico City; and takes note of the lessons learned in this process for the revitalization of our Community, through the implementation of the work plans developed by the Pro Tempore Presidency, held by Mexico during the 2020 and 2021 biennium, and the efforts to contribute to the strengthening and positioning of Latin America and the Caribbean in the current regional and global political context, and to continue to speak out as a region at the United Nations and other multilateral venues, when appropriate and without detriment to existing coordination groups, on issues of interest and relevance to the Member States of the Community, as well as to present, whenever possible, joint and consensual initiatives in those cases where it is required.
- The CELAC Member States express their deepest gratitude to the people and government of Mexico for the excellent reception and the successful holding of the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, held in Mexico City on September 18, 2021.
Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2021.