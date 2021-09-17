At the conference China and the Left: A Socialist Forum held on September 18, 2021 hosted by Qiao Collective at The People’s Forum in New York City.

The conference was a one-day convening of organizers, scholars, and journalists whose work grapples with questions of Chinese socialism, Western imperialism, Global South internationalism, and the renewed Cold War consensus taking hold in the West. Speakers and events analyzed current trends in U.S.-China relations, Chinese development, and international relations through a socialist, anti-imperialist lens. The conference provided a space for those invested in challenging the rise in U.S.-led imperialist aggression on China to meet, strategize, and discuss. The convening was co-sponsored by Monthly Review, The People’s Forum, and CODEPINK.