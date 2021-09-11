9/11: Speaking of Barbarism

José (Papo) CossThe building still standing in the background is the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, now preserved as the Atomic Bomb Dome.
It is 20 years since the criminal attack on the Twin Towers in New York and the world’s mass media remember those unique and unthinkable acts with justified pain and dismay.
However, while they forget and gloss over the horrendous crimes of the U.S. empire throughout history, they beat their chests. It is as if the innocent deaths of other nations do not have the same value as the citizens of the United States of America (USA).
Let us also remember from the most recent history, the countries bombed by the USA, after the abhorrent attack with atomic bombs against the civilian population of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. Thus ended the Second World War and provoked the surrender of Japan.
These powerful bombings, never before or since carried out by any power, were ordered by Harry S. Truman, President of the United States. It is estimated that around 150 to 200 thousand people were killed.
Tens of thousands more were burned by radiation and seriously injured, suffering from terminal illnesses such as cancer. The entire Japanese citizenry was traumatized by this barbaric imperial act, unprecedented in the history of mankind.
After the atomic bombing of Japan, the USA dropped powerful, more sophisticated but deadly bombs on this list of countries, causing millions of deaths and injuries.
No exact official figures are known, but in Vietnam and Iraq alone it is estimated that more than a million people died, mostly defenseless people and civilians.
More than 30 nations have been bombed by the U.S. between 1950 and 2021:
Korea and China- 1950 to 1953
Guatemala-1954
Indonesia- 1958
Cuba 1959-1961
Guatemala- 1960
Congo- 1964
Laos 1964 to 1973
Vietnam-1961 to 1973
Cambodia-1969 and 1970
Guatemala- 1967 and 1969
Grenada- 1983
Lebanon- 1983 and 1984
Libya- 1986
El Salvador- 1980
Nicaragua- 1980
Iran- 1987
Panama- 1989
Iraq- 1991 (Persian Gulf)
Kuwait- 1991
Somalia- 1993
Bosnia- 1994 and 1995
Sudan- 1998
Afghanistan- 1998
Yugoslavia- 1999
Yemen- 2002
Iraq- 1991 to 2003
Iraq- 2003 to 2015
Pakistan- 2007 to 2015
Somalia- 2007 to 2011
Yemen- 2009 to 2011
Libya- 2011 to 2015
Syria- 2014 to 2016
Afghanistan-2001-2021
The lives of all human beings have the same value and imperial barbarism has a first and last name. Nature has also suffered the onslaught of the US military-industrial-financial complex.
In truth, it is a disgusting business that has left more than a trillion dollars in profits in Afghanistan alone.
Let us not be fooled by the crocodile tears of rulers manipulated by big capital. They have no morals to accuse anyone when they are the main cause of the pain and suffering of millions of people, innocent victims of their wars.