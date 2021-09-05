Guatemala: Proposals Towards Plurinationality

Ollantay Itzamná

CODECA Proposal

In Guatemala, as in the rest of the bicentennial countries of Abya Yala, the native communities and peoples, in spite of being recognized as socio-political subjects by International Law since the end of the last century, are still referred to or shown as cultural subjects, protected by the creole states and by international cooperation.

However, overcoming these and other limitations, in the present century, some indigenous and peasant organizations and movements began to propose reforms and/or structural changes with the aim of creating a Plurinational State with the participation of all the peoples of the country.

The Mayan People’s Council (CPO) and the non-governmental organizations grouped in Waqib’kej propose reforms and changes to the current nation state with the purpose of transforming it into a Plurinational State. They do not specify the path or route to undertake such changes.

Unlike Waqib’kej, CPO chose to dispute power, through the electoral process, in order to implement its proposals for a Plurinational State, but the results of the 2019 elections were adverse.

Waqib’kej presented its proposal for structural changes to the central government, but still with adverse results. This proposal, as a document, did not appear again.

In the case of the indigenous and peasant communities in resistance, articulated in the CODECA movement, once the structural changes necessary for the creation of the Plurinational State were identified and agreed upon, they also identified the route to follow: the process of the Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly (ACPP).

To accelerate this ACPP process, the communities in resistance created their own political organization (Movimiento para la Liberación de los Pueblos MLP), 2018, and in the 2019 general elections they achieved the historic 4th place at the national level.

But, the most important of the ACPP proposal to enable the Plurinational State for Buen Vivir has been and is the perseverance and constancy of the organizational, formative actions, and social protests from the countryside to the cities announcing the need for the plurinational constituent path for the country.

CPO’s Plurinational State Proposal

Demands and political proposals of the indigenous peoples. Waqib’kej Proposal for a Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly and content of the new Plurinational Political Constitution of CODECA.

