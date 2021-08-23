Humanity’s Survival May Depend on 2022 Defeat of Bolsonaro

Samuel Geddes



Bolsonaro’s vulgar dismissals of this reality have led to the highest levels of deforestation on record.

With unprecedented firestorms raging from California to the Siberian Arctic, the release of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announcing to the world that ‘climate change is upon us,’ almost seemed redundant.

Unsurprisingly, the IPCC’s increasingly frantic warnings will not sway Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, perhaps the world’s most repulsive elected official and self-appointed ‘Trump of the Tropics.’ The former army officer and fetishist of military dictatorship’s bigoted delusions would hardly be of consequence to anyone, except for the unfortunate fact of his being the leader of perhaps the most ecologically consequential country on the planet.

Brazil is home to most of the Amazon rainforest, the largest and most abundant terrestrial biome on earth, home to most of the world’s remaining tropical forests.

After decades of repeated warnings, the Amazon Rainforest, widely known as ‘the lungs of the earth,’ is now no longer a net absorber of carbon dioxide, the leading cause of man-made global warming. Decades of rampant deforestation and colonization by cattle-ranchers have removed roughly 20% of the rainforest. Increasingly scientists have been warning that a loss of 20-25% may cause an irreversible feedback loop whereby the rest of the rainforest dries out and reverts to grassland and savannah.

It doesn’t need to emphasize what a planetary catastrophe this would be, for humans and the rest of the living world. As well as regulating the global climate, the Amazon is the largest single contributing body of the land-based ecosystems that produce half of the breathable air on earth.

Bolsonaro’s vulgar dismissals of this reality have led to the highest levels of deforestation on record. He is the perfect embodiment of the worldview and economic system that has brought the living systems of the world to the point of collapse. In the age of the conquistadors, it was imperialism masquerading as a ‘civilizing mission.’ In the later 20th and early 21st centuries, it was the gospel of ‘free-trade’ and globalization. It was for this reason that Bolsonaro won the endorsement of the Wall Street Journal reflecting the true concerns and motivations of the pan-Atlantic ruling class.

Recent days have put the fragility of Latin America’s largest democracy on full display with Bolsonaro presiding over a nakedly politicized military parade after Congress shut down his attempt to reintroduce paper electoral ballots in preference to electronic ones.

Despite still being more than a year away, the president is clearly aware that he has very little prospect of reelection, especially if his opponent ends up being former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. After having his hotly contested conviction for corruption expunged, Lula already has an overwhelming edge over the incumbent president.

Encouragingly, it was under Lula’s tenure that deforestation in the Amazon reached a historic low. It was also on his watch that poverty and hunger were dramatically reduced, crises that have since returned with a vengeance both due to Bolsonaro’s bumbling handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his Darwinian economic policies. Since returning to the political fray, Lula has signalled that he would end deforestation of the rainforest entirely. Doing so will inevitably place him on a collision course with the global agribusiness conglomerates which have fuelled the turning over of the forest to pastureland for cattle and monocrops of soya beans and palm oil.

One of the most effective means of healing the Amazon would be to turn its management over to the indigenous inhabitants. Fuelled by the president’s rhetoric, which can’t be described as anything but incitement to genocide, the Brazilian Indigenous movement has mobilized on an unprecedented scale. If President Lula were to return to finally undo the dispossessions of the 16th century, this may spur the revival of similar indigenous land-management systems globally which are among the most cost-effective means of reviving damaged ecosystems.

The fact that Lula is already the overwhelming favorite is somber news to the Western political and economic elites, bemoaning the ‘extremism’ of both candidates, despite their preference for Bolsonaro! Already their media surrogates are scouting out a potential ‘Biden’ candidate who could sell themselves as a compromise between left-wing economic populism and neo-fascist militarism and environmental destruction.

Unfortunately for them and us, the Amazon is not in need of moderating half-measures, that point was crossed decades ago. The choice is between either its recovery or its destruction. No one should have to think about which option they prefer.