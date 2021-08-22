Francia Márquez, Presidential Pre-Candidate: “We Need a Government Willing to Stop the War in Colombia”

Marco Teruggi



The social and environmental leader will be running in the primaries in March against Gustavo Petro, who heads the center-left conglomerate Pacto Histórico. Her movement Soy porque Somos (I am because we are) vindicates the struggles of the Afro-descendant people.

“We need to overcome fear and fill this country with hope,” says Francia Marquez, Colombian social leader and presidential pre-candidate in the Pacto Histórico for the 2022 elections. She speaks from Cali, the city with the largest population forcibly displaced by armed violence, which was the epicenter of the recent uprising and of state and paramilitary repression. There they experienced what she calls a “hunt” against young people protesting, ordered by president Iván Duque and the head of the governing party, Álvaro Uribe.

“People are tired of not seeing changes in this country and are willing to make change however they can, the uprising represents the accumulation of historical struggles, of resistance of indigenous peoples, Afro-descendants, peasants, women, youth, who are not willing to continue losing what little we have left, and who are willing to change whatever needs to be changed so that life is possible in this country, because here there is a very strong fracture about the value of life, life does not matter”, explains Márquez, who in 2018 received the Goldman Environmental Prize for her struggle for the defense of the environment.

The protests in April were preceded by large mobilizations: “in 2019 the people were in the streets, which diminished with the pandemic, they locked us all up without any guarantees, with hunger, desolation, and then there was the desperation that they are killing us, violence has not stopped, hunger is also killing us, the pandemic is killing us, so what else is left, go out to the streets and fight”.

The growth of protests since 2019 occurred in parallel with the increase of massacres and selective assassinations of social leaders, peasants, indigenous people, former members of the FARC guerrilla that, in 2021 alone took the lives of 378 people. Cali and the neighboring department of Cauca are the territories where this violence has had the greatest impact, particularly on the poorest populations, who were the ones who led the protests and against whom the government deployed repression and “racialized” persecution, Márquez affirms.

Uribe’s violence

“We have suffered a government that has shattered the dreams and possibilities of living in peace in this country, despite the fact that from the territories we shout with that heartbreaking cry that comes from the pain of seeing and living all the time in the midst of violence, bombings, recruitment, of the death that drenches the territories in blood, these voices were silenced by this infamous government that did not care about those desperate cries that said let us live in peace, enough is enough, we do not want more deaths, also because we are the impoverished people, black, indigenous, peasant, mestizo, fighting a war that is not ours, does not belong to us,” says Marquez.

That same government, as part of the Uribism that opposed the Peace Accords signed between the FARC and President Juan Manuel Santos in 2016, opted for a centrally repressive policy in the face of the uprising. “Since the beginning of the strike the government made use of the concept of vandalism, of criminals, of terrorists, and those concepts have implications in political action, in force and in justice, and when young people are labeled as terrorists, to peoples who demonstrate that is to place the tombstone upon them, it is to condemn them to death, because terrorism is fought with the weapons of the State, and that is what happened.”

“Here the racial profiling was visible, it was harsh, the way in which the black youths in the mobilizations were violated, how they violated these racialized territories in Cali with severity, it was a war treatment, the physical aggressions against the youths were terrible, exemplary, so that they would not dare to return.”

The violence planned and executed by the government delivered a message: “the Colombian elite made it clear that they are willing to do whatever it takes not to lose power”. And the issue at this moment is, according to Marquez, to be able to dispute power, which involves an electoral alternative for the legislative and presidential elections of 2022.

The Pacto Histórico (Historic Pact)

“We need a government that has political will, that is willing to stop the war, to look for ways to stop drug trafficking, illegal economies that help and contribute to ignite violence in this country, that is willing to end extractivism that dispossesses and displaces people, damages the territory and the environment, that is willing to stop racism, patriarchy that harms rights and violates women. A government that is willing to change is what will allow a change, otherwise the killing here will not stop and we will continue to see many more deaths,” explains Márquez.

A group of actors from the left, progressives and the center are working to build a unity that will achieve a victory in 2022, something that is expressed in the Pacto Histórico (Historical Pact), headed by Gustavo Petro. “We are trying to gather the greatest number of people, the greatest strength to win the legislative and presidential elections, and to choose a candidate we will hold a consultation in March, which requires the country to define which of all of us who are there should be the presidential candidate”. Francia Márquez will participate in that primary, with her movement Soy porque Somos, which “vindicates the struggles of the Afro-descendant people”.

“It is not going to be easy, here the youth and the people do not believe in representative politics, because the politics we have known here is that of death, of playing with the needs of the people, the politics of fear, of obtaining profits from spilled blood, here conflict is generated, and conflict is sustained and votes are cast so that there is no peace by maintaining violence to later sell security in elections, and that is what we know, we grew up seeing that kind of politics, we have not seen any other. We hope that as there have been people massively in the streets there will be an awakening”, explains Márquez.

The goal with the Pacto Histórico is “to build a program, all of us are proposing programmatic lines, and from my point of view that program must be a mandate to be constructed in permanent assemblies, in participatory spaces, that have the legitimacy of the people who are mobilized in the streets, of the oppressed people who have always suffered in this country”.

The elections are still several months away, in a context where everyone in Colombia is saying that the protests could return at any moment. The country is experiencing a scenario of crisis, worsening state and para-state violence, where the elites have shown, as Marquez states, that they are willing – as they have been historically – to do anything, and, in turn, “there is so much weariness that people are willing to make a change even if it means giving their lives”.

Translation by Internationalist 360°