Afghanistan: A Dark Age Begins for Women

Yoselina Guevara



Taliban Government and Women’s Rights in Afghanistan

The Afghan people, especially women, are currently experiencing a time of profound uncertainty due to the consolidation in power of a government headed by the Taliban. While it is true that progress in women’s rights was minimal during the 20 years following the US invasion and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military occupation, the situation of women and girls was different from the oppression they experienced during the Taliban period between 1996 and 2001. This is not to say that, in general, serious human rights violations, including vicious war crimes, were not committed by the Americans and NATO. However, the impression is that at least women and sectors such as the diverse sexes were gaining certain spaces that had been restricted by Taliban fundamentalism.

Confronted with the evident fear among the Afghan population, the Taliban are seeking to clean up their image in order to achieve the longed-for international acceptance. One of their spokesmen pointed out on Monday, August 16, that the new Islamic Emirate will respect the rights of women and will allow them access to education, but with the addition that the Taliban government will determine, in accordance with its interpretation of Islam, what these rights are. However, the information coming through the media and social networks is very different from the one described by the government emissaries. Sahraa Karimi, Afghan filmmaker, states in a public letter that the advance and conquest of the cities by the Taliban has been violent and brutal.

To All the #Film_Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema! I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. #Share it please, don't be #silent. pic.twitter.com/4FjW6deKUi — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 13, 2021

Karimi reported that the current Afghan government has handed over to its soldiers, as spoils of war, young girls to be used as wives. This information is ratified by some anonymous witnesses who have declared to the press that the Taliban commanders have given instructions to the Imams (religious leaders of the Muslim communities) of the towns and cities, who must prepare a list with the information regarding the “unmarried women between 12 and 45 years old” who will be given as wives to the Taliban soldiers. Sahraa also referred to the murder of cultural workers, comedians, poets, all this in the face of the silence and lack of information due to the absence of foreign journalists in a large part of Afghan territory and the self-censorship to which communication professionals are subjected. In the conquered cities, such as Herat, schools and universities have already been closed to women, while others have been removed from their workplaces and posters showing women with their faces uncovered are being removed from the streets. On social media, supporters of the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have launched a campaign against the sexually diverse community as depraved and sexually inglorious. The desperate attempts of the population to flee the country may be an indication that these testimonies are unfortunately true. The images of the Kabul airport and the traffic jams in the streets show that the Taliban regime is obviously synonymous with terror.

Recent history not to be forgotten

In 1996 the ruling Taliban government deployed teams of “moral police” under the orders of the agency for the “Promotion of Virtue and Elimination of Vice”. It is unknown whether this punitive structure will return with the new governmental period. The moral police were in charge of enforcing strict regulations under an interpretation of sharia, Islamic law, throughout the territory. Women were obliged to wear the burqa (clothing that conceals the body with a small grid for the eyes) in public, were denied any right to hold public office and could not leave the house unless accompanied by a male guardian. They could not wear makeup, nail polish or jewelry, they could not work or attend school or universities, they could not laugh. Not only did their clothes cover every part of their body; their eyes could not meet those of a male, their hands could not shake those of the opposite sex.

Traditionally, Afghan women’s lives have been controlled by the men of the family and cultural interpretations place a fundamental value on female modesty and purity, but with the strict Taliban rule, oppression and violence against women reaches limits bordering on savagery and brutality. During the first term of the Taliban, women became invisible, imperceptible. They were erased from society to the point of having to limit the noise they made when moving around, the sound of heels were banned in July 1997. The restrictions were accompanied by exemplary punishments, in case of transgression, such as amputations, floggings, beatings, and even the death penalty. These punishments were carried out in public as a sign of exemplary punishment. Many Afghan women in those years, in desperation, chose to take their own lives.

The trail of U.S. crimes

It must be emphasized that the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan have not been easy in the last years of U.S. occupation with a country at permanent war. A recent report by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) states that in the first half of this year 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,254 more were wounded, with women and children accounting for nearly half of the civilian casualties. For the year 2019, Afghanistan’s Human Development Index was 0.511 points according to the United Nations, placing it in 169th place, with indicators of social welfare, poverty, illiteracy and life expectancy being among the worst on the planet. Although women had access to education, employment and some civil rights, their situation could not be said to have improved substantially. With the withdrawal of its troops from Afghan soil, the United States is leaving behind a humanitarian tragedy marked by the shedding of innocent blood. For this reason, an investigation is still underway at the International Criminal Court against US military and the Intelligence Service (CIA) for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Afghanistan. The figures are explicit: since they entered Afghanistan, US troops have caused more than 30,000 civilian deaths, wounded more than 60,000 people and turned 11 million people into refugees. According to official figures in Afghanistan, the US military and its allies carried out at least six thousand 825 drone strikes in 2019 alone, dropped 7, 423 bombs and other munitions on the ground, with an average of 20 bombs a day. While the recent history of the Taliban regime has been one of violence and destruction, the same is being left by the United States and the action of its troops on Afghan soil. The tragedy of the war in Afghanistan seems to have no end.

Yoselina Guevara Correo del Alba Venezuelan correspondent in Italy

Translation by Internationalist 360°