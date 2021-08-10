EL SALVADOR, FMLN El Salvador’s Coffee Co-op Run by Former FMLN Guerrillas Posted by Internationalist 360° on August 10, 2021August 10, 2021 This coffee co-op was founded by former FMLN guerrilla combatants following the signing of El Salvador’s 1992 Peace Accords. We visited Marias 93 in eastern El Salvador. Former FMLN guerrilla combatants came together to establish this coffee co-op in 1993, following the signing of El Salvador's Peace Accords. @PrensaCamila Full video: https://t.co/69ggropIOR pic.twitter.com/1jJbHNpqwm — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 9, 2021 Marias 93 not only provides employment for these former combatants, it's also making an impact in the wider community. 🇸🇻☕️ pic.twitter.com/FMyHQGDcF7 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 10, 2021 Share:ShareClick to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Related