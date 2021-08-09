U.S. Prepares Ghana for NATO Partnership

Twenty members of the Ghanaian Armed Forces completed a two-week, professional military education course hosted by the Inter-European Air Forces Academy July 19-30, 2021, in Accra, Ghana.

While this was the academy’s first-ever engagement on the African continent, it won’t be the last according to [Air Vice Marshall Frank] Hanson [Ghana Air Force chief of air staff]. “Be assured, this training will continue in Ghana,” he said.

The Ghanaian graduates join an alumni group of more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel from NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.

Via Rick Rozoff