Mayi Cumare, Life Partner of Carlos Lanz, Discusses His Disappearance and Lack of Progress on His Case

The disappearance of Carlos Lanz was a political kidnapping because of his investigations, says his partner

Mayi Cumare, life companion of the researcher, revolutionary and veteran guerrilla fighter, is direct: Although they will not allow the case to be used to attack the Bolivarian Revolution, the truth is that the State institutions have shown negligence and indifference.

In an exclusive interview for La Tabla, she criticized the position of the Attorney General -which she considers a mockery- and the lack of response from the NA to the request to install an investigative commission. “It cannot be that the life of a revolutionary depends on a tweet”.

She asked President Nicolás Maduro to publicly pronounce himself and request the search. She dismissed outright the insinuations about the “responsibility of the government” in the disappearance: “the criticisms that Carlos Lanz may have had could have been made directly to the decision makers”.

The following is the complete interview:

How is the investigation going and what progress has been made?

We, the members of the family, are saddened, pained and even indignant because there is no progress. Today is the one year anniversary of the disappearance and so far we have not had any information, neither from the prosecutor’s office nor from any other agency indicating, at the very least, that they had not found out anything.

This situation puzzles us because we are talking about a committed revolutionary and researcher on the integral defense of our Revolution and the treatment of the case -until now- seems to us that it has been inadequate and undignified.

There was a piece of information provided by the Attorney General that caught our attention and that is that he “went out by his own means”, which led to the hypothesis of kidnapping being dismissed out of hand.

I will say it in all sincerity. The position of the prosecutor, after eight months, seemed to us a mockery, as a family, as comrades. From the first day the family has said that he did not leave under an act of violence, there was no type of struggle in the house. Carlos Lanz knew who was looking for him and they would have to give him a reason to leave voluntarily. We were in a pandemic and he was very careful because he has a diabetic condition. He is an experienced guerrilla with a security protocol, even with his family.

And all that time to tell us that? A twitter thread to say he left voluntarily. They could have asked us and we would have told them that. In fact, he got dressed and took his personal documents and phone. He was about to eat breakfast and left the food served (around 10am). The people who looked for him must have told him it was something quick.

A year is enough time to have found signs of what happened.

A public request was made to the NA to set up a commission of inquiry. Was it carried out?

On May 12, a document was introduced requesting the installation of a commission in charge of a thorough investigation and follow-up of the case. Also, to request the State security forces and the Prosecutor’s Office provide answers about the disappearance. So far we have not received any response regarding the installation of such commission. This document was delivered to the secretariat of the AN board of directors.

How do you feel about the lack of response?

His disappearance is a political kidnapping related to the work he was carrying out. The manner, the indifference and neglect shown by the institutions of the State towards a revolutionary like Carlos Lanz, who has worked for many decades fighting for the realization of a revolution and the construction of a socialist homeland, is unacceptable. The response must be different from the barbarism of the IV Republic.

No one can disappear in this country! If we build socialism, the defense of human rights and respect for humanity must be paramount.

Provea and other organizations have wanted to instrumentalize the case in favor of the right. How has the family handled these attempts?

We are not going to allow any non-revolutionary organization to take on the case. We have been called by many and we have blocked them. The family and I are not going to allow it to be used with the purpose of giving – as we popularly say – “trancazos” to the Revolution for the benefit of the right wing. We are clear about the path, the horizon and the utopia we are building.

We even criticize the government when we say that if it is the CIA, the Mossad or people linked to Colombia – who have destabilization plans orchestrated by the empire against the Revolution – why have we not made a statement and taken a position? That is a question we ask daily.

The Revolution cannot allow anyone to mess with one of its own! Even less with a person who is an analyst of the situation and who warns, analyzes and systematizes the elements of the imperial strategy of the 4th generation war, including the blockade.

Some people insinuate that elements within the government itself and the Revolution were behind his disappearance because of the valuable internal information he handled. Do you consider that possible? Have you considered it as an option?

Not at all. Carlos is an intelligent man with great expertise. He is a conciliator, he has no personal enemies. That element falls by its own weight because any criticism he might have of the government would have been made directly to the decision-makers.

He was never going to side with the right to openly make criticisms that he knew could be seized by the enemy to use them in favor of their interests!

Rather, he would call us to attention when one or more of us at certain moments would ask ourselves what was happening with – for example – the cost of basic necessities. He would tell us that we had not understood the lessons he had tried to teach us that everything has to do with psychological operations and the IV generation war, where one of its characteristics is to attack the most vulnerable sectors and make alliances with the opposing sectors to the point of developing armed violence.

If there is one person who defended the Revolution with its pros and cons, it was Carlos Lanz.

Social and revolutionary organizations and his friends have been very active in demanding his appearance. The RRSS have been one of those platforms.

There is one thing I want to say: every month we publish a tweet, we get into the networks, we publish documents and we look for an alliance with the NA, but it cannot be that the life of a revolutionary depends on a tweet. Particularly as Carlos’ life partner, I consider it unfair that it is the pressure of the messages on the networks that motivates us to look for our comrade. The communities and organizations have been extremely supportive because they are aware and witnesses of all the pain we have gone through.

Do you have any additional comments that have been left out of the questions or a message you want to send through La Tabla?

I ask the President of the Republic to make a statement and ask that Carlos Lanz be sought. I am sure that, if he does so, all the UBCH and the organizations, national and international, that defend the Revolution will go out in search and we will know what happened, who took him, why and those responsible for the disappearance. I ask Minister Padrino Lopez -to whom Carlos often sent the materials of his investigations- to show his solidarity with the family. Also General Jesús Suárez Chourio to whom I have sent many messages.

In Context

The revolutionary militant and researcher of hybrid warfare, Carlos Lanz, disappeared in Maracay, Aragua state, on August 8, 2020. He is the promoter of the Lanz Tactical Method of Revolutionary Resistance where he systematizes the methods of popular struggle in non-conventional wars of the IV Generation.

In recent years, his work has focused on the characteristics of the so-called proxy wars and especially on psychological operations.

La Tabla

Translation by Internationalist 360°