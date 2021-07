U.S. Launches Multinational Military Exercise in Kenya

Rick Rozoff



Maritime forces from East Africa, West Indian Ocean nations, Europe, North America, and several international organizations began the multinational maritime exercise Cutlass Express 2021 (CE21) with an opening ceremony held at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, July 26, 2021.

Participating nations in Cutlass Express 2021 include Comoros, Djibouti, Georgia, India, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, United Kingdom, and the United States.