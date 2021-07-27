Press Release of the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in France

During the night of July 26-27, the Cuban Embassy in France was the object of a terrorist attack perpetrated by two individuals who threw three Molotov cocktails, causing a fire on the façade and entrance of this diplomatic mission.

Cuban diplomatic personnel were not injured, but material damage was noted.

Terrorist acts such as this one are encouraged by the US government’s campaigns against our country, inciting actions that resort to violence.

The Cuban Embassy strongly condemns this criminal and terrorist act perpetrated against the Cuban diplomatic representative and personnel credited in France.

Paris, July 27, 2021

Minrex

Denunciamos el ataque terrorista con cocteles molotov contra nuestra Embajada en París. Los responsables directos de estos actos son quienes incitan a la violencia y al odio contra nuestro país.#NoAlTerrorismo pic.twitter.com/G7vQ5Tpflb — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 27, 2021

Cuban Ambassador to France Addresses the Media

Paris, July 27, 2021. Cuban Ambassador to France, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, gave interviews to French and international media on Tuesday on the occasion of the recent terrorist attack perpetrated against the headquarters of the Cuban diplomatic mission in Paris.

Rodriguez Perdomo made statements to France 24, Russia Today in French and Radio France International, in which he confirmed that acts of this nature are motivated by the growing political-media campaign carried out by the government of the United States of America and Cuba’s enemies against the stability of the country and the constitutional order in force on the island.

The Cuban diplomat rejected in the strongest terms the criminal attack perpetrated against the Cuban representative and diplomatic personnel accredited in France.

During the interviews, he assured that the US government identified the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to reinforce the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and to apply measures of maximum pressure against the Cuban government and people, through incitement to violence and disorder in an attempt to justify a military intervention.

The Ambassador highlighted the many messages of support and solidarity received at the diplomatic Mission from political representatives, intellectuals, trade unionists, supporters and Cubans living in France.

Rodríguez Perdomo acknowledged the French Government’s clear condemnation of the attack against the Cuban Embassy in Paris.

At the same time, he confirmed that the Embassy staff is well, and affirmed the commitment of Cuban diplomats to the defense of sovereignty, independence and the socialist project in Cuba.

EMBACUBA FRANCE

Minrex