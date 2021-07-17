Latin America in Dispute: Interview with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza

Over the next hour, we will examine events in the region, the facts, the analysis and the outlook.

In an interview for the program “Latin America in Dispute“, broadcast by the multi-state Telesur, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, stated that the Bolivarian Government’s commitment is to integration, peace and dialogue in the region in the face of events promoted by imperialism, such as the assassination in Haiti and the destabilization attempts in Cuba.

He pointed out that, as an example of this, on July 24, in homage to the birthday of the Liberator Simón Bolívar, a meeting of ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will be held in Mexico and on September 18, on the occasion of the bicentennial of the independence of Mexico, that country will host a meeting of CELAC Heads of Government and State. “We only believe in peace, in dialogue and in the union of our peoples”, he emphasized.

During the interview conducted by the president of the channel, Patricia Villegas, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister specified that Venezuela’s real commitment is with the peoples, to find ways to build democracy.

The Minister considered that the geopolitical game in the region is being won by the peoples, who “are the ones who are on the offensive and will be conquering and reconquering new spaces, we have no doubt about it. We must have strategic patience, be very alert, because what happened in Haiti can happen in any of our countries, not only against presidents but also against leaders of the left”, he warned.

He predicted that between now and 2030 many changes will be seen in the world and in Latin America the gains obtained in the first decade of this century will be surpassed, with the conquest of new ground and it will be a definitive process.

Historical dispute

Chancellor Arreaza contextualized that the situation occurring in the region is a 200-year historical dispute over a territory, natural resources, a geographical position in the world and that the last years’ imperial onslaught is in response to the reversal of the coup d’état in Bolivia, the resistance of Venezuela, the healthy, and peaceful generational transition that took place in Cuba with the change of the head of State.

“That pendulum that has been swinging this century between the left and the right, will inevitably stay on the left, because it is the characteristic of the peoples”, he asserted.

The Venezuelan diplomat explained that imperialism goes far beyond the White House and the U.S. military-industrial complex; it is a network of military, financial, war and technological corporations that do not respect nationality and are represented in some governments, the most important of which is the U.S. and Colombia in South America.

He pointed out that Colombia has been seen as the Israel of Latin America for decades. “Unfortunately, it is a pain, a wound, especially for the Bolivarian peoples that Colombia has been adopted as the enclave, the main platform of imperialism. That is where Operation Gideon and all the others against Venezuela were prepared”.

Regarding the paramilitary gang that recently attacked a neighborhood in Caracas, the Minister explained that it was financed, with weapons, ammunition, with a corridor that had originated in Colombia, with links to drug trafficking; however, “our intelligence was able to infiltrate and in a matter of hours we were able to retake control with the least amount of casualties”.

In the development of the interview, the Chancellor also confirmed that Venezuelan opposition politician Emilio Graterón is taking refuge in the Chilean Embassy in the country, according to a statement issued by this diplomatic mission.

TeleSUR / mppre.gob.ve