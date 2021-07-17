Cuba: Statement of the International Relations Commission of the National Assembly of People’s Power

Confronting Interference, for an End to the Blockade and Respect for Cuba’s Sovereignty

We address Parliaments, Parliamentary Friendship Groups and legislators, to spread our truth in the face of the immense and brutal political-media operation against Cuba, oriented and financed from the United States, deployed through social networks, with automated patterns with hundreds of thousands of tweets and a similar number of followers, with the intensive use of robots, algorithms, and newly created accounts for the occasion; all with the support of international media and transnational information companies.

They have incited t violence, crime, disorder and social indiscipline, while totally and scandalously misrepresenting to the world our reality as part of the Unconventional Warfare oriented and financed from the United States against our country, to achieve a change in the system that freely and sovereignly elected our people, as endorsed by the Constitution approved on April 10, 2019 by 86.85% of those who exercised the vote, in a democratic election and with broad popular participation.

With absolute shamelessness, they have spread around the planet manipulated images of events that have occurred in other countries in order to reinforce, as their manuals demand, that there is no governability in Cuba, that there is national chaos, at the same time that they spread news of an internal repression that does not exist.

In the midst of a pandemic that affects humanity so much and which in Cuba, as the statistics show, receives permanent and due attention; not content with having tightened the criminal and genocidal blockade and the financial persecution to perverse limits and having applied 243 inhuman measures in the last four years to try to asphyxiate our people, the government of the United States is now trying to prepare the ground for a military aggression, under the pretext of the well-known “humanitarian intervention”, which constitutes a violation of our laws, of International Law and of the UN Charter.

As has been seen in the images broadcast, disturbances have occurred, and various groups in some localities have committed acts of vandalism, caused material damage, made death threats, and carried out serious aggressions, altering, with actions that constitute flagrant crimes, the civic tranquility that characterizes our country.

In Cuba there has not been the social outbreak that the United States government has promoted and longs for.

As a consequence of more than six decades of blockade, we have accumulated problems, aggravated by the pandemic and the enormous expenses it implies, as well as by the economic crisis it generates.

It is up to the Cuban people, united, resolute and enterprising, to seek solutions and, as they have always done, to enrich and fulfill the economic and social strategies, to advance with creativity and rectify what is necessary, while at the same time intelligently and boldly confronting the economic war that is imposed on them and which constitutes the main obstacle to development and the full exercise of human rights.

Do not be fooled, the people of Cuba will move forward with its Party and Government headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, with the National Assembly of People’s Power and its Council of State that represent it, and with its institutions and organizations of civil society.

Our people have deep-rooted values of unity, peace, harmony, respect, solidarity, love and patriotism to defend their independence and sovereignty with courage and bravery, at whatever cost necessary.

We call on legislators around the world to raise their voices to demand an end to the genocidal blockade and the application of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act; to remove Cuba from the spurious and illegal list of countries sponsoring terrorism; to put an end to the interventionist actions, to the attempts at a soft coup, to this huge campaign of lies to justify their crimes, which in this case contribute to the proliferation of the epidemic; that the self-determination and sovereignty of the people of Cuba be respected; that the United States listen to the international community that has repeatedly manifested itself in the United Nations, to the millions of people in the world and to the people of Cuba, who demand the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against our country.



July 17, 2021.

“Year 63 of the Revolution”.

International Relations Commission

National Assembly of People’s Power.

