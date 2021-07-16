Cuba is Not Alone, It Will Triumph

Stella Calloni

Buenos Aires (Prensa Latina) Cuba is in peril, in grave danger, when the decadent empire has installed there a fifth column of traitors to the homeland, who act knowingly in a very difficult situation within the framework of a pandemic that is ravaging humanity.

It is a country under a siege of criminal war imposed by the United States for almost 60 years encircling the island, deepened by more than 240 sanctions in recent years to suffocate the heroic people of the Caribbean country.

The attack of extreme media violence, within the scheme of a relentless counterinsurgency war, with millions of false messages, appropriation of names of people who never submitted their signatures, installation of photographs that were taken in other countries in different circumstances, intended to create an impression of an alleged mass popular insurrection in the narrative of the mafia and terrorist hegemonic power networks. It was the perfect coup d’effect to confuse the world.

A terrifying bubble that lasted the necessary time to quickly align the eternal servants of the empire, the accomplices whose only objective is to please the master and deliver the country in pieces, as is happening in Colombia.

While they distract with the attempted coup against Cuba, in the name of human rights the Colombian people are repressed, collecting bodies of people disappeared by the brutality of the security forces against the massive popular protests.

Many of these people were decapitated, cut to pieces with chainsaws, one of the most fearsome tortures practiced by the paramilitaries of that country.

In the face of this insurrection of the Colombian people, who for more than two months have been confronted with brutal repression in the streets, leaving hundreds dead and disappeared, thousands wounded and detained, women raped by members of the security forces, there is no reaction from the ‘democratic and humanitarian’ international organizations.

MEDIA MERCENARIES

In the Cuban case, the media mercenaries are now rushing to win in this marathon of criminals, a new check sent to their bulging accounts in the banks of the system. It is the most comfortable and lucrative type of mercenarism.

Meanwhile, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the revolutionary government as a whole, are at the forefront of the resistance to once again defeat the imperial machinery that has been waging a terrorist war against that country for more than half a century, violating all international norms, human rights and the rights of the peoples.

If this blockade imposed on the small but formidable Caribbean country has been the longest war siege of humanity, so too is the resistance of the Cuban people who, together with their government, have protected us in solidarity so many times, teaching us dignity, revolutionary conscience, the most humane form of love, the outstretched hand, the open heart before the oppressed, the ‘condemned of the earth’.

Only a great faith in humanity can make possible the greatest example of resistance that the world can remember, which nests there, in a small island of the Caribbean, which has made solidarity a model and confronts the greatest imperial power in the world, whose decrepitude is evident and therefore becomes more savage every day.

Cuba is the only truly independent country in our region, which, encircled and surrounded, has shown how an authentic revolutionary process can be developed, which has transformed an island of just over 11 million inhabitants in an area of 109,884 square kilometers, 90 miles from the coast of the United States, the imperial headquarters, into a educational power.

Also in culture, in health, in science and technology, in dignity, in the flight of creative imagination, which is one of the greatest achievements of the Cuban Revolution under siege.

That same country -which sent its doctors to any place in the world where they were required, both to very powerful nations and to the most forgotten, to help save lives during the first great wave of the Covid-19 pandemic- is under a scripted attempt to provoke an uprising, a false Cuban ‘spring’ considering that after the new sanctions applied by former U.S. President Donald Trump, maintained by Democrat Joe Biden, the pincer has increasingly tightened on the neck of the Cuban people.

BLOCKADE, A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY

In times of pandemic, preventing the arrival of health supplies, syringes and needles for vaccinations, respirators, equipment and essential products, food and other items to meet the pressing needs of the population is a crime against humanity, whose objective is to corner a population to the point of desperation, the moment when its internal mercenaries would act.

If the consequences of the pandemic are already a tragedy for humanity, imagine what it means for the island of Cuba surrounded by the Caribbean Sea, where for more than half a century its people have had to be reborn every day, because it is the central target of none other than the largest and most terrorist imperial power in the world.

That power has become a permanent pandemic for all peoples, even under covert colonialism or neocolonialism, a euphemism to express the various forms of dependence that suffocate us in this XXI century.

The new digital and other technologies, which would have served for the communication of sovereign peoples, facilitating great projects designed for the most harmonious human development imaginable, are being used for the savage extortion of a brotherly people, attempting to force them to surrender, a covert tactic of submission used by the Imperial Propaganda Network in an attempt to enslave humanity and degrade human beings.

To this must be added the environment of recent events, such as the recent assassination, on July 7, of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, by a group of mercenaries who broke into his residence and whose wounded wife, taken to a hospital in Miami, requested the ‘intervention’ of the United States, which increased the harsh tension in that region.

The involvement of Colombian and U.S. mercenaries, including the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration), in this mafia crime, contracted by a Miami company dedicated to special operations, which includes some active and retired members of the US government, has been confirmed.

The company CTU Security -registered as Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy LLC- owned by Venezuelan Antonio Enmanuel Intriago Valera, hired 6 Colombians to operate in Port-au-Prince.

The company was created to act against the government of former President Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. Now the Venezuelan government has reported that the same CTU Security was involved in the logistics of the attempt to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro on August 4, of 2018.

Another group of Colombian paramilitary mercenaries were detained in Venezuela committing acts of extreme violence, operating as criminal gangs, dismantled by the patriotic Armed Forces of that country, which was also blockaded and besieged.

No one can rule out anything under these circumstances, while the U.S. fleet prowls the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and Cuba is now warning of the possibility of an attempt to encircle the island.

Also in the context is the threat of intervention in Nicaragua after the failed coup attempt in 2018, which left death and destruction, to overthrow President Daniel Ortega.

Similar to what was done by the opposition leader Leopoldo López, with the same scenario in Venezuela in 2017 to overthrow President Maduro; he was also defeated, but also left behind death and destruction.

With the certainty that the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) will win in the upcoming November elections in Nicaragua, the shadow of another coup emerges:

Documents exposed the delivery of millions of dollars from the United States to foundations and NGOs of the Nicaraguan right-wing opposition which, like the ‘insurrectionists’ in Cuba, are also calling for Washington’s intervention. In any country in the world that is called treason.

Likewise, we must consider the extreme tension in Peru, where the election winner, the rural teacher and union leader Pedro Castillo, is not officially recognized just a few days before he is due to take office, while the right-wing coalition that confronted him is also calling for a military coup.

Peru, like Colombia, has a number of U.S. military bases, troops and installations that are part of the Pentagon’s network of foreign militarization in our region.

THE COUP AGAINST CUBA AFFECTS LATIN AMERICA

The coup against Cuba affects the Caribbean and Central American region, as well as all of Latin America, which should be considered as well as Washington’s thirst for revenge for its defeat during the recent vote in the UN General Assembly, where 184 countries of the world voted to lift the blockade against that country, which was vetoed by the United States and its partner Israel.

Of concern in Washington are the insurrectionary uprisings of the peoples, which, as in Chile, triumphantly returned to the political scene, or the historic demonstration of the Bolivian people, who, despite the coup d’état of November 2019, never left the streets until they recovered the government of the Movement Towards Socialism via elections, only one year after the sinister coup led by the Organization of American States (OAS).

The interference of the United States in Latin America is violating the security situation in all our countries, where the peoples are trying to break out of its control, as the hegemonic power tries to advance in its Geostrategic Plan of Recolonization of our region.

We are their wayward ‘backyard’ with large reserves of natural resources, which they are not willing to lose.

Our America is a territory in dispute, in a desperate imperial race before the appearance of other great powers that force a balance, which they thought had vanished forever, which would affect their regional domination strategy.

REGIONAL INTEGRATION

The experts of the hegemonic power have apparently not considered that after the first decade of the 21st century, the most important integration project with emancipatory characteristics and diversity of governments, such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), was achieved at the end of 2011.

Behind this achievement was the most extraordinary rebellion of the peoples of the region since the mid-1990s against neoliberalism, which was defeated in the streets, installing new protagonists on the stage of resistance.

Little is said about that significant achievement at the beginning of this century, which brought about a true ‘springtime’ throughout the region, with several popular governments that together were a fortress and formed a bloc with very different characteristics from those known before. Cuba was a central part of this and its presence in the region was an enormous challenge for the imperial controllers.

Much of what is happening today is emerging from those roots planted at the beginning of this century. Cuba ceased to be a Cinderella story or an ogre and for the first time it was among us, its leaders debating at the great table of a region that was beginning to recover its sovereignty and right to independence.

Nor has it been evaluated that through the popular Congresses that accompanied each meeting of the Latin American Summits, the greatest exchange of our peoples at all levels took place. We rediscovered ourselves as brothers and that is what continues among us, as a unique and enriching experience.

The enemy is the same with the same tricks although wilder and without masks, but we are not the same after the continental embraces. Today we know that this terrorist war against Cuba threatens Latin America and humanity because of its characteristics and the almost apocalyptic asymmetry between the aggressor and the attacked.

Therefore, this is the hour of continental rebellion against the attempt to advance on Cuba, understanding that the United States believes that once the bastion of the dignity of Our America is demolished, it will be able to advance on our territories.

MARCHES AND MESSAGES OF SOLIDARITY

After the first hours of sending more than two million messages, from a number of false accounts armed with the new digital weapons it controls, Washington was surprised by a strong chain reaction of solidarity marches, but also of messages from various countries around the world.

Meanwhile, inside the United States, important members of the ruling Democratic Party demanded that President Joe Biden lift the blockade, as did businessmen and some Republican opponents, intellectuals, artists and leaders of the great movements that arose in the rebellions that marked a before and after in 2020 in that country.

In Latin America, with the best of its people in solidarity in the streets and with regional governments affected by this methodology of interference in the internal affairs of our countries, voices multiplied calling for the immediate lifting of the blockade.

This does not seem to be the best moment for an empire in decadence to strike a continent that has been resisting for more than two centuries and is in a period of emancipatory rebellions and saturation, when the pandemic especially unmasks the senescence and vandalism of a decadent capitalism.

The empire does not seem to understand that it is in the final stage of its collapse and that any excess in its policy towards the region could be the beginning of its inevitable implosion.

Stella Calloni is a prestigious Argentine writer, journalist and international analyst. Latin American Journalism Award ‘José Martí’ (1986).