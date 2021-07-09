Haitian Analyst Patrick Mettelus Discusses the Assassination of Jovenel Moïse

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated while under the protection of a security apparatus “from the United States itself” says Haitian political analyst and activist Patrick Mettelus in an interview with teleSUR’s Tatiana Pérez on Es Noticia (Wednesday, July 7).

“The United States has always used the same script and Haiti is their laboratory to see how it goes.”

“Right now we have more armed gangs than schools. Right now we have more armed gangs than possibilities to eat..” Haitian activist and analyst Patrick Mettelus.