Colombian Mercenaries Behind President’s Assassination

Authorities in Haiti say that two of the subjects arrested for the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse are Haitian-Americans and 26 are Colombian, for a total of 28 arrested mercenaries.

Colombia’s Defense Minister Diego Molano Aponte has also declared that the captured mercenaries are retired members of the Colombian Army. Molano Aponte said the Colombian police and army have been instructed to collaborate in the clarification of the assassination of the Haitian President.

Haitians have emphasized the need for caution and skepticism around the claims being made by Haitian authorities as well the United States and other foreign actors which could use this opportunity to intervene in the country.