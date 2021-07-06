Cali is Color and Light, not Fascist Darkness

Luis Alfonso Mena S.



The people are responding to those who seek to erase history.

One of the lines that identify fascists is their hatred to all expressions of culture, diversity and popular life.

This has been their trait throughout history: they exercise the unique discourse of their privileged class, racial segregation, gray uniformity disguised as order and death as the preferred mechanism against the opposite.

Fascism is the way the most extreme fractions of the right wing act, staunch defenders of the prevailing capitalist system of inequality and social exclusion, and of the worst forms of violence against otherness.

Their economic violence goes hand in hand with physical, militaristic and, in addition, with symbolic violence, and that is why it attacks the progressive and libertarian culture.

This is what the advanced fascist Uribism in Cali is doing now, paying to remove the murals full of color and light that denounce femicides, false positives and the violation of human rights on walls and avenues of the city.

Fascism is, as the Bulgarian workers’ leader Jorge Dimitrov recalled years ago, “the open terrorist dictatorship of the most reactionary, most chauvinist and most imperialist elements of financial capital”.

In the words of Dimitrov himself, who bravely endured the prison of the nefarious Nazi-fascist regime, this “is the system of government of political banditry, a system of provocations and tortures… it is medieval cruelty and barbarism, unbridled aggressiveness” against the peoples.

That definition applies today fully to what has been happening in Colombia, and in a brutal way in Cali, where fascistic methods, of exacerbated authoritarianism, have resulted in barbarism against the youth in resistance.

Founded by Mussolini and continued by Hitler (Nazism), Primo de Rivera (Falangism) and Franco in Europe, and practiced by Trujillo, Stroessner, Pinochet, Videla, Banzer, Bordaberry, Somoza and other dictators in America, since the twentieth century until today fascism uses its totalitarian and bloody claws against the liberating struggles of the peoples.

In Colombia, fascist procedures have been used by the State and its civilian agents (‘birds’, paramilitaries and other denominations of thugs), in the conservative regimes of the forties of the last century, the dictatorship of Rojas Pinilla (1953-1957), the National Front (1958-1974), the mandate of Turbay Ayala (1978-1982), the government of Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010).

Many of the fascist practices continue to be used by the State in the regime of Iván Duque against the participants in the National Strike of 2021: assassinations, tortures, disappearances, arbitrary detentions, rapes and other forms of systematic and opprobrious repression.

The neo-fascists of Uribism, accomplices of the “white shirts” who throughout the strike have been shooting against the people in the most complete impunity and with the protection of the police, believe that by painting the walls gray, as they did on Sunday, July 4, they can make history disappear.

In the style of the brown shirts of the Hitlerian anti-communist crusade of the 20th century, in the 21st century the nostalgics of Nazi-fascism also use the anti-communist slogan in white shirts.

The history of the violated and persecuted is still alive and the people of Cali will again cover the gray darkness of the Uribist regime with more color and more light and more art.

And with more poetry, music, dance, theater, dance and so many other expressions of the humanist essence of the Cali people.

It has already been doing so with the program called *El Jardín de la Vida, a beautiful space of art and culture that pays homage to the memory of the 46 lives of young people sacrificed in Cali by the repression of the Duque regime and that demands respect for the right to protest.

The people of Cali will continue to exercise their right to exist and to express themselves, even if the neo-fascist criollo raises the gray flag of darkness and death.

*(After the first two days, held on June 18 and July 2 at the Parque de los Poetas, El Jardín de la Vida will hold the third one on Friday, July 16, at the Centro Cultural del barrio El Pondaje, Carrera 28D # 70-91 in Cali, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.).