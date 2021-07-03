Exposed: CIA Plot to Assassinate President Maduro and High-Ranking Members of Venezuela’s Government

BREAKING: President Maduro says reliable intelligence sources indicate plans brewing for a new assassination attempt against Venezuelan political and military leaders. @NicolasMaduro asks whether Biden is aware of Craig Faller and the CIA Director’s plans to assassinate him. pic.twitter.com/fmMBjjqQrI
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 3, 2021
Trump gave the order for the magnicide attempt of August 4, 2018 which would have unleashed an unstoppable spiral of violence in Venezuela, putting the country “at the gates of a civil war” pic.twitter.com/KdqxIrPmnM
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 3, 2021
“And I ask a second question: Has President Joe Biden authorized the plan to assassinate me and important political and military leaders of Venezuela—yes or no?” @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/drqPJo4VwN
— Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 3, 2021
#EnVivo 📹 | Acto de Ascenso del Personal Profesional Militar de la GHP y la DGCIM. https://t.co/UA8bdv0KjN
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 2, 2021
