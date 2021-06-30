Tensions in the Black Sea: Russia Responds to NATO Provocations

Yoselina Guevara

Tensions continue in the Black Sea, this Tuesday, June 29, Russia began large-scale air exercises in this area, this due to the Sea Breeze 2021 operation being carried out by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Russian Federation has indicated that the purpose of the maneuvers is to evaluate the speed of response of its air force.

According to the Russian press agency Interfax, Moscow has deployed about 20 warplanes and helicopters, including Su-24 bombers, air-to-ground missile systems, S-400 Triumph and Pantsir, Su-27 and Su-30SM.

With this deployment, Russia is closely monitoring the activity being carried out by the Atlantic Alliance in order to verify that no border violations are taking place in the Black Sea.

These exercises come at a time of high tension between NATO and the Russian Federation, specifically on June 23 there was a first episode, which involved the Russian Black Sea Fleet and the British warship HMS Defender. The latter violated the Russian border for three kilometers. Moscow subsequently threatened to bomb British ships in the Black Sea in the event of further provocations. For the British no violation of Russian borders has been committed because they do not recognize Crimea’s accession to Russia of March 16, 2014.

NATO in the Black Sea

The Atlantic Alliance’s Operation Sea Breeze 2021 started on Monday, June 28 and according to information from NATO, it will culminate on July 10. The area in which the operation is being deployed is the northwestern area of the Black Sea and southern Ukraine. Some 17 NATO member countries and allies are participating in these exercises. The deployment includes 32 warships, 40 aircraft, and about 5,000 troops. In addition, on June 26, the USS Ross torpedo fighter arrived in the Black Sea, which can carry up to 56 Tomahawk missiles. At the same time, the British torpedo fighter HMS Defender and the Dutch frigate Evertsen are also in Baltic waters.

For many Russian analysts, this is the first time that an operation with such a deployment by NATO in the Black Sea has been recorded. On the other hand, for Ukraine these maneuvers demonstrate concrete and reliable support from NATO, recognizing them as true allies.

Consequences G7 and NATO Summit

The provocations we are observing in the Black Sea are a direct product of the apexes that took place recently, namely the G7 in the UK and NATO in Belgium. Both meetings produced final declarations in which the concept of World Order is promoted, but based on laws or rules that contravene the principles of International Law, violate the Charter of the United Nations, but favor the aspirations of US imperialism. In other words, the United States and its allies are trying to impose on the world their own laws through which to decide, punish and define a sovereign State as a “transgressor”, without taking into account International Law and thereby arrogate to themselves all kinds of powers such as that of world judge and policeman. By virtue of this, those who do not belong to this select Western club are called “authoritarian”, “violators of Human Rights”, among others; such is the case of Russia and China, as happened at the G7 and NATO summits. We are facing the era of Joe Biden’s multilateralism, whose objective is to integrate in order to punish.