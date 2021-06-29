White Lies Shattered: Genocide of Indigenous Children in Canada’s Death Camps

Episode 10: Genocide of Indigenous Children in Canada’s Death Camps

In this episode of White Lies Shattered, host Jamie Simpson speaks with Penny Hess, chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee (APSC) and author of the book Overturning the Culture of Violence. She continues with eradicating the white lie addressed in the last two episodes, that the white man discovered America and settled the west. They are joined by Jesse Nevel, Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (USM), to take a close look at the genocidal horrors that settler colonialism has inflicted on the first nations of Canada at colonial death camps known as residential schools, where untold thousands of Indigenous children were tortured, raped and murdered by priests, nuns, government agents and regular white citizens.

Kamloops is just one of these concentration camps which has been in the headlines recently since the discovery of over 215 bodies of native children in a mass grave. We expose the vile nature of this bloody legacy, the complicity of the white church, state and populace and hear chilling testimony from Indigenous survivors of the Canadian holocaust. The only way to rectify this nightmare is through reparations, the return of all Indigenous lands to Indigenous people.

