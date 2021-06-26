CUBA, SANCTIONS, USA, WORLD

Cuba’s Journey of Developing Vaccines While Battling the US Blockade

Posted by Internationalist 360° on

Two new vaccines, both developed in Cuba, have shown remarkable efficacy in clinical trials. Three dose vaccine Abdala showed 92.28% efficacy in phase 3 trials which is among the highest in vaccines developed so far. It is also crucial to remember that Cuba developed these vaccines even as it continues to suffer under the crippling blockade imposed by the US.