United Nations: 184 Nations against the U.S. Blockade of Cuba

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approves the resolution “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”.

With a vote as impressive as all those on other historic occasions, the Cuban resolution demanding an end to the blockade was approved this Wednesday in the United Nations General Assembly by 184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions.

Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates abstained; while the United States and Israel opposed Cuba’s demand.

After the result of the vote was announced, Communist Party of Cuba First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, tweeted: 184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions. This is how the world reacts to Cuba’s demand. It’s now been 28 years of worldwide rejection of the blockade. The blockaders have run out of arguments. Those in solidarity strengthen support. Eliminate the blockade.

Party Political Bureau member and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla likewise posted, “184 countries against the blockade! Once again, from the United Nations. A great victory for the Cuban people, for justice and truth.”

During his remarks before the General Assembly, Rodríguez denounced the United States government’s decision to use the pandemic as an ally in its unconventional war against the Revolution, intensifying the blockade and causing the country losses of some 5 billion dollars in just one year.

He noted that also remaining in full force are the more than 240 hostile measures adopted by the administration of Donald Trump, which interrupted the delivery of remittances to Cuban families, hurt the nation’s self-employed, disrupted family reunification, and made our battle against COVID-19 more difficult.

A large majority of the U.S. population, nonetheless, support the elimination of the blockade and normalization of travel, he emphasized.

The human damage is incalculable, Rodríguez said, stressing that no Cuban family’s life escapes the effects of this policy, while other states are victims of the extraterritorial impact of the blockade.

It is neither legal nor ethical that the government of a great power blockade a small nation in an attempt to impose a government of its design, he stated, adding, “It is not permissible, it is unacceptable.”

Cuba’s demand is to live in peace with no blockade, to end the persecution of our economic relations and the manipulation of our reality, and eliminate obstacles to our development.

Rodríguez also thanked the international community for its support of Cuba. “We are encouraged by the solidarity of thousands of people who have gathered around the world to demand an end to the U.S. blockade,” he said. “On behalf of my country, of our honorable and generous people, I submit for your consideration the draft resolution “The necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.”

