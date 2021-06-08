Episode 1: Shattering the white lie that “Europeans brought civilization to the world”

On the premiere episode of “White Lies Shattered,” a special series hosted by Reparations in Action, Penny Hess, Chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee explores the genocidal origins of capitalism and uproot the lies white people tell ourselves about slavery, colonialism and how Europe and the white world came into existence. In the first episode of White Lies Shattered, Penny Hess and co-hosts Jamie Simpson and USM Chair Jesse Nevel will use the historical record and the theory of African Internationalism developed by Chairman Omali Yeshitela to obliterate the myth that Europe brought civilization to the world. Join this whirlwind tour of history through the eyes of the African working class.

Episode 2: Shattering the white lie that “Europeans discovered the world in the Age of Exploration.”

Reparations in Action Host Jamie Simpson welcomes African People’s Solidarity Committee (APSC) Chairwoman Penny Hess, author of the book “Overturning the Culture of Violence” and Uhuru Solidarity Movement Chair Jesse Nevel to explore the genocidal history of colonial capitalism. In this episode we will take aim at the lie that Europeans or white people discovered a “ New World” during an age of “Exploration”. The ‘White Lies Shattered’ series will use the historical record and African Internationalism, the political theory developed by Uhuru Movement leader Chairman Omali Yeshitela, to destroy the insidious lies white people tell ourselves about the nature of capitalism and the violent process that brought it into being. Each episode will focus on a specific lie this system uses to defend itself from criticism and from the just demand for reparations.

Episode 3: The Hideous Lie that “Africans Sold Themselves into Slavery”

On Episode 3 of “White Lies Shattered,”co-hosts Jamie Simpson and Jesse Nevel use the political theory and historical analysis of African Internationalism to expose and destroy the white nationalist lie that “Africans sold themselves into slavery,” a foul and slanderous lie propagated by imperialism to blame African people for their own oppression and attempt to discredit the righteous struggle for reparations and African liberation. This episode of “White Lies Shattered,” refutes this slanderous fabrication with historical research from the Overturning the Culture of Violence Project coordinated by Penny Hess, Chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee. Learn the truth about the African response to slavery and colonialism: Fierce, unrelenting resistance from day one, and continuing to this very day.

Episode 4: Shattering the lie that capitalism was born as a benign and progressive system

Reparations in Action: White Lies Shattered Series Podcast and FM radio show continues Friday, March 19th at 3pm EST with Episode 4 in which Penny Hess, Chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee, destroys the lie that capitalism was born as a benign and progressive system in Europe and only later became the oppressive, world wide system of imperialism we know today. This episode of the White Lies Shattered series uses African Internationalism to show that capitalism was born through brutal imperial plunder as a violent and parasitic entity that cannot be saved or reformed. As Chairman Omali Yeshitela has said, “There is no such thing as a kinder, gentler colonialism.”

Episode 5 : Shattering the Lie That It’s Not About Race, It’s About Class

“Reparations in Action: White Lies Shattered” features Penny Hess ripping to shreds the white lie that, “It’s not about race, it’s about class.” Hear the African Internationalist response to this colonizer white left denial of the colonial contradiction as expressed through opportunistic slogans like, “black and white unite and fight,” and the historical distortion that says white people were some how “duped” into enslaving and lynching African people. Episode 5 will look squarely at the vile truth of enthusiastic white complicity with colonial violence through the eyes of the African working class. As Chairman Omali Yeshitela has said, “The real class question is located in the colonial contradiction.”

Episode 06: The Lie That the American Revolution Was About “Liberty”

Host Jamie Simpson welcomes back Penny Hess to obliterate the colonial myth that “The American Revolution was a fight for liberty from tyranny.” Episode 6 removes the mists of idealism from the so-called American Revolution and examine the reality of settler colonialism in North America from the perspective of Indigenous people and the African working class, who have never experienced democracy in the United States.

Episode 07: How St. Pete Destroyed a Black Community to Build a Stadium

Did you know that the city government of St. Petersburg, Florida destroyed a black community in the 1980s This episode features interviews with African People’s Socialist Party Department of Agitprop director and former St. Petersburg city council candidate Akile Anai (AKA Eritha Akile Cainion), APSP member Themba Tshibanda and Uhuru Solidarity Movement Chair and former St. Petersburg mayoral candidate Jesse Nevel who help shatter the lie that the city of St. Petersburg is offering economic development to the African community with any of its corporate schemes to redevelop the land at Tropicana Field which was built by destroying the Gas Plant district, the oldest black neighborhood in the city. Learn about the vibrant history of this once thriving community and the mendacity of a city government and white ruling class that continues to profit from the forced removal of the African population. This episode explains the goals of the “Reparations Now: Take Back the Dome,” campaign led by the Uhuru Movement which is calling for the return of the 86 acres of land under the Tropicana stadium to be returned to the black community as an act of reparations.”

Episode 08: The Lie That the White Man Discovered America, Settled the “West”

This episode of the White Lies Shattered series on the Reparations in Action radio show examines the genocide waged against the Indigenous people of North America. From Georgia to California, this bloody legacy was the origin of white America and many of the lies white North Americans tell ourselves to cover up the ugly truth of what it means to be a settler colonist society.

Overturning the Culture of Violence author Penny Hess, and Jesse Nevel, discuss the brutal history of extermination of the traditional custodians of this hemisphere as well as their courageous anti-colonial resistance which continues to this day.

Episode 09: Genocide, Gold and Indigenous Resistance

Host Jamie Simpson welcomes back APSC Chairwoman Penny Hess and USM Chair Jesse Nevel for a harrowing tour of the genocide carried out against the Indigenous people through the infamous Trail of Tears and the unspeakable slaughter committed in the name of colonialism during the so-called gold rush that resulted in California becoming a state. This episode also features Indigenous people in their own voices in a section of audio from the award-winning documentary, “Gold, Greed, Genocide.”