Pedro Castillo Calls On Supporters to Defend Vote

Supporters of Peru Libre march to Plaza San Martín in Lima demanding a clean and fair electoral process.

Leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo has called on his supporters to be vigilant and defend each vote from possible foul play as an IPSOS exit poll has indicated a technical tie.

“From Tacabamba I ask our representatives and observers to be attentive, to defend each vote. I call on the Peruvian people from all corners of the country to go to the streets in peace to be vigilant in the defense of democracy. #DefendTheVote”, said Pedro Castillo via his official social media accounts.