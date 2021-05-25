Colombia: “The Regime is Willing to Massacre the People to Defend its Interests”

Carlos Aznarez and Jimmy Moreno

The national strike that began on April 28 continues, the people are still taking to the streets. Tthere are marches and protests, but also a lot of repression and the famous dialogue announced by the government is nowhere to be seen. Beyond the fireworks announcements by Iván Duque pretending that he wants to correct the regime’s mistakes, the reality is very different: persecution of the militancy, hundreds of people arrested, hundreds of people disappeared and about 50 assassinated. To discuss the situation, we called on Jimmy Moreno, spokesman for the Peoples Congress of Colombia.

Could you give us a status report on how things are going in terms of mobilization and also repression?

We are now reaching one month of national strike, sustaining this measure up to this moment demonstrates the strength and unity of the communities that have been developing in these dynamics of mobilization that is being expressed throughout the country. It also demonstrates the complex and precarious situation of the communities, which had been stated some time ago, and now it is being revealed within the framework of what the people have been proposing in the national strike. We believe that everything that has been done represents a very positive achievement. This mobilization force is especially centered on young people, women, the organized indigenous, peasant, Afro, union and student sectors.

There were other important achievements.

Evidently, this strike shows us that through the dynamics of such a force, important triumphs have been achieved. The first was the defeat of the tax reform, followed by the resignation of Minister Carrasquilla, and later the Chancellor had to resign. Also, within the framework of the mobilization, due to pressure, they had to shelve the project that was going to reform and end the privatization of health care in Colombia. This is an important achievement within the framework of the national strike and it shows that the negotiation tables are not very effective, especially with a government that does not comply and does not provide any kind of guarantees. It is the strength of the national strike that has sent a message to the Colombian governors to eliminate that agenda and that neoliberal package that would continue deepening the crisis in the country.

Do you as Congreso de los Pueblos support the idea of dialogue with the Duque government?

There is the issue of human rights which is quite worrying. We as Congreso de los Pueblos are not participating in the negotiation process, because we think that sitting down to dialogue with a government that has blood on its hands and does not assume responsibilities is not coherent with what the people are expressing in the streets. In that sense, there are not even spaces for debate for those who have sat down, it has not been possible to advance in guarantees. The message that the government is giving is to reinforce the military strategy to continue in this way of dealing with the national protest. It is a total militarization of the national territory and they are killing the people who are supporting the mobilization with paramilitary action by the army and the national police. It is worrying because it is exposing the authoritarian character of this government which is in the hands of the military forces.

The regime does not want to lose anything and is willing to massacre the Colombian people to defend its interests.

Last Wednesday was an important day in the call for a national mobilization. We witnessed heavy repression, especially in the mining strike that is taking place in Caucasia, where they were shot at with bullets and tear gas in a disproportionate manner, where women and children were present, they even gassed the schools.

In Bucaramanga the mobilization was attacked by the police, by the ESMAD, until the wee hours of the morning, in the University of Santander there were strong confrontations with the police, with some 30 wounded, six of them hit by bullets. It is a systematic way of this government to deal with social protest. In Pasto, Popayán, Medellín and Bogotá, we have the same circumstance, the violent way in which the state responded to the mobilization, with ongoing threats and not complying with what the people are demanding in the streets.

Internationally, it is imperative to demand that the state stop the war on the strike and that the government take responsibility for the massacres that are taking place in the context of the protest. We are demanding the resignation of those responsible for these massacres, for these assassinations. This Tuesday there will be a motion of censure of the Minister of Defense for his actions and responsibilities and we hope that the Congress of the Republic, within the framework of the rule of law, will pass the motion of censure and remove the Minister of Defense who has declared war on the Colombian people.

The demands you are talking about are written in a summons with over 900 signatures of social and political organizations and also many personalities. We have published it in Resumen Latinoamericano. If the government does not comply and does not accept this summons, will this strike and this pressure in the streets continue?

We have presented the national government with a public summons that has national and international scope, backed by many signatures of national and international organizations, as you say. The summons is a mandate that has been given through social mobilization, it is a direct way of telling the Colombian government to stop the genocide and to stop these neoliberal measures that are deepening the social crisis in our country. There are two main points to this summons. One is that it demands the government stop the war and in this context we demand truth, justice and punishment for those responsible for these crimes that took place within the framework of the national strike. We demand the resignation of the minister of defense, the commander of the national police and the commander of the military forces who are directly responsible for the command of the troops that are assassinating the communities on strike. Furthermore, we are saying that we do not believe in negotiation spaces, we have many experiences and we know that the government has a process of delaying in order not to comply with the agreements and that in this sense, what the government has to do if it shows political will is to comply with what the people are expressing in the streets and that is the withdrawal of this neoliberal agenda and the repeal of the laws that historically oppress the people, and we will have the possibility of creating a new government and vision of the country.

It is most likely that the government will not comply, because of the present attitude, the message is that we will continue in the streets, we will continue on the highways and we will continue raising the slogan “out with the corrupt government” as an expression of rejection of this regime, of the oligarchy that governs for the rich and not for the poor.

Moreover, a genocide is being carried out against the Colombian people and the political opposition. We are calling on the international community not only to exercise unity, but also to prosecute the president of the republic for these actions in international legal institutions. Duque is directly responsible, he has given the orders to militarize and stop the strike by military force. Therefore, we are saying that he should be tried internationally for more than 50 deaths, more than 300 people disappeared and we do not know where they are, the violations against women that have been carried out by the national police, more than 30 people with eye injuries and arbitrary detentions and the paramilitary actions of the Colombian state.

This summons is an answer to this negotiation exercise, which we as the Congreso de los Pueblos and many communities reject because it does not represent change and profound transformations, but rather a desire to demobilize the national strike. We will continue in the streets, just as the reform has been defeated, we will continue to overthrow the oppressive laws, in order to build a possibility of a country for a dignified life.

Thank you for the interview, I leave you the closing for you to express what you wish.

Thanks to you, from Colombia a message of much struggle, much resistance and a message of solidarity to those processes of resistance that are taking place in our America with Brazil, Chile and also our solidarity with the Palestinian people who are also resisting imperialist aggression. We are the peoples who are manifestly engaged in this struggle and resistance for our dignity, our sovereignty and our autonomy. From this struggle in Colombia, there is this feeling of brotherhood with other peoples and our vision of popular internationalism. We are grateful for the space and we will continue to learn about the dynamics of our continent, of the world, and to nourish ourselves in order to strengthen our struggles.

Translation by Internationalist 360°